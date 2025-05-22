Fact Check: Is Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 postponed?

Trigger: This article contains a mention of death.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 has been in the making for quite some time, with heavy expectations riding after its impressive first installment. However, rumors exist that it might have been postponed from the original release date. Is there any truth to it?

No, the film has not been postponed by the makers, and it is still scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025. The official date of the movie has been made clear by the makers on multiple occasions.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been making the headlines for some time now, especially after two mournful events took place. Firstly, a junior artist named MF Kapil died on the sets of the film while swimming in a river and drowning. However, the makers later clarified that the actor did not succumb to death on a shooting day, offering their condolences.

Just days following the junior artist’s death, a co-actor of the film, Rakesh Poojary, who was the winner of Season 3 of the reality show Comedy Kiladigalu, died of a heart attack. His family had underlined that he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a mehndi function and was declared dead shortly after.

The 33-year-old actor’s death was mourned by the makers, including the film’s actor-director Rishab Shetty penning a few words for him via his social media handle.

Coming to the movie, Kantara: Chapter 1 starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role is set to be the prequel to the actor’s own 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The first installment followed the tale of Kaadubettu Shiva, a Kambala champion who is head-to-head with a righteous forest officer.

However, as the story unfolds, Shiva starts to realize the true enemy for him and his people, tracing back to his father, a Daiva Kola performer’s disappearance, and the secrets behind the legends of Guliga Daiva and Panjurli Daiva.

With the prequel film, the movie is expected to dive deeper into the origins of the film and explore the lore in-depth. While Rishab Shetty is returning as lead and director, the rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed.

