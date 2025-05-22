Kesari Veer Day 1 Advance Bookings: Sooraj Pancholi-led biographical drama eyes slow start due to limited showcasing

Starring Sooraj Pancholi, Kesari Veer will soon join the box office race in the Hindi markets. The period drama will be released on May 23, 2025, while having a box office clash with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii. Also starring Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty, the upcoming historical movie is eyeing a slow start due to limited showcasing.

Jointly produced by Rajen Chauhan, Heena Chauhan, Suhraj Chauhan and Ohm Chauhan, Kesari Veer will open on a dull note at the box office. With a few hours to go for its release, the Sooraj Pancholi starrer has witnessed limited showcasing overall. Filling those shows would be difficult, as the film lacks the momentum that it requires in its space.

The advance bookings for Kesari Veer are only available at small national chains, non-national chains, and single screens. The opening performance of the movie will also depend on the walk-ins throughout the day. The film mainly caters to the target audience who like watching historical dramas. Due to no star power, it looks like the cinegoers would prefer other movies over Kesari Veer.

Going by the trends, Kesari Veer will lag behind its rival release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which has sold 10,000 advance tickets in top national chains in pre-sales so far. However, the silver lining is that the historical biographical drama would open bigger than Kapkapiii. Speaking of which, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade's upcoming horror comedy is releasing on the same day.

Co-directed by Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan, Kesari Veer will also compete with holdover releases like Raid 2, Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Kesari Veer stars Sooraj Pancholi as Hamirji Gohil, the brave Rajput warrior who fights a battle with the Tughlaq Empire to protect Somnath Temple. In the film, Suniel Shetty is cast as Vegdaji and Vivek Oberoi plays the role of Zafar Khan. It also features actors like Akanksha Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Aruna Irani, and Barkha Bisht in key roles.

Initially scheduled for its release on May 16, 2025, Kesari Veer marks Sooraj Pancholi's theatrical return after four years. He was last seen in Time to Dance in 2021. His other two previous movies are Hero (2015) and Satellite Shankar (2019).

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.