UEFA Final: Park Seo Joon celebrates bestie Son Heung Min's win with passionate hug amid latter's GF extortion case

Park Seo Joon is not just a Wooga Squad member. He is also close to a South Korean footballer. The Gyeongseong Creature actor has once again shown his unwavering support for his close friend, football superstar Son Heung Min.

A viral video circulating on X captures Son Heung Min warmly hugging Park Seo Joon as they leap in celebration. The joy on their faces speaks volumes—Park Seo Joon’s excitement and pride shine through as he shares this unforgettable victory moment with his closest friend.

Advertisement

On May 22, Son Heung Min, captain of Tottenham Hotspur, reached a significant milestone in his career by winning his first major club trophy—the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League.

Following the victory, Son Heung Min took to social media to share his joy, posting images that included Park Seo Joon celebrating alongside him. Despite their different professional fields, the actor and the footballer have maintained a strong friendship, often publicly supporting each other through life’s highs and lows.

Among the shared photos, Son Heung Min proudly captioned one “Champions! Come on you Spurs,” highlighting the momentous occasion. Park Seo Joon, despite his busy schedule, was present at the celebration, seen holding the trophy and sharing the moment with his friend.

The images capture Son Heung Min’s emotional connection to this achievement as he kissed the trophy and embraced his teammates in heartfelt celebration.

However, amid these triumphant moments, Son Heung Min is also facing a personal challenge. In 2023, a blackmail case emerged involving his girlfriend, who allegedly claimed to be pregnant with his child and demanded 300 million won. Reports indicate that Son Heung Min made the payment before the pregnancy was terminated, but the legal proceedings and public scrutiny continue to unfold.

Advertisement

In such challenging times, having a loyal friend like Park Seo Joon by his side is undoubtedly a source of strength for Son Heung Min. Their friendship has been well-documented, transcending their distinct career paths.

Back in 2019, during tvN’s special documentary Sonsational, which followed Son Heung Min’s life, the footballer openly expressed his trust and admiration for Park Seo Joon. He described the actor as “someone who’s always on my side, no matter what I do, and someone I can learn a lot from.” Park Seo Joon also revealed that Son Heung Min saved his contact name as “Sonshine” in his phone, underscoring their close bond.

This deep friendship between the actor and the athlete exemplifies how genuine support can bridge different worlds, standing strong through both victories and personal trials.

ALSO READ: Wooga Squad’s V, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik dominate 2025 Most Handsome Korean Actors list; know other names on it