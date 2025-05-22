Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments security breach: Model in custody breaks silence, makes big revelation

Salman Khan’s security was recently breached by two different people on separate occasions. On May 22, 2025, a woman, who claimed to be a model, trespassed into the superstar’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The cops were able to take swift action, and she was detained on the spot.

A source close to the police told India Today that the 36-year-old model named Isha Chabria claimed that she knows the Tiger 3 actor. She also claimed that the bhaijaan of Bollywood had invited her to his residence. Isha further informed the investigating team that she accessed Salman Khan’s premises. After she knocked on the door of his apartment, one of the actor’s family members answered.

Even though she claims to know Salman and his family, the Dabangg actor’s building staff wasn’t convinced. Hence, they dug deep only to find out that she wasn’t extended any invitation by the actor or his family members to visit his Mumbai residence.

After being questioned further, Chabria revealed that she is a resident of Mumbai’s Khar neighborhood. The model added that she had met Khan at a party nearly six months ago. It’s worth highlighting that while she continues to state that she is a known acquaintance of the Maine Pyar Kiya actor, this claim has been reportedly denied by Khan’s family.

Apart from Isha, another man attempted to enter the superstar’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, forcefully on May 20, 2025. However, he was held on-site by the security personnel and was immediately handed over to the cops for further investigation. As of now, it’s been known that the man named Jitendra Kumar Singh hails from Chhattisgarh.

According to Masala, the man was first spotted lurking around Salman’s home and was asked to leave by the security. However, he later returned at around 7:15 pm and hid behind a vehicle. After being held, the 23-year-old man told cops, “I want to meet Salman Khan, but the police are not letting me meet him, so I was trying to hide.”

Two separate cases have been registered, and the investigation continues.

