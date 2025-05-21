Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears Manish Malhotra saree and sindoor at Cannes Film Festival red carpet, proves she's queen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again back on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, and this time she’s proudly flaunting Indian tradition at the global stage. The actress looked absolutely ethereal in the stunning ivory saree from the Indian designer Manish Malhotra, which unexpectedly had a sheer tissue dupatta, adding a standout touch. With the red sindoor, the actress gave newlywed vibes. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!

The renowned global star, constantly slaying her Cannes looks year after year, has once again left us awestruck. The Kadwa ivory handloom saree from Manish Malhora saree was designed with handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real chandi. The style icon draped it traditionally with the pallu gracefully settled over her shoulder, with the other side falling on her arms.

What actually made her look stand out was the white sheer tissue dupatta on the other shoulder, designed precisely with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery. The actress’s look in an Indian saree was a proud moment that blended traditional with a contemporary touch.

Further, it was the accessories that were truly eye-catching. The OG Cannes diva styled the saree with Manish Malhotra’s heirloom high jewellery featuring a layered neckpiece with 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold. With the matching earrings and ruby statement rings, her red carpet was truly magical.

The bold eye makeup with the shimmery eyeshadow, thick winged eyeliner, and curled eyelashes enhanced her look, whereas the blush glow and the dark shade lipstick together created an impactful and elegant vibe. Aishwarya left her long hair open in the middle parting, adorned with the sindoor, giving the perfect desi finish.

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival for The History Of Sound, and her approach of embracing the Indian fashion with sindoor truly stood out on the global stage.

