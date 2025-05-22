IU, Lee Sun Kyun's My Mister named top life-changing K-drama in industry poll continuing fame after 7 years

IU and Lee Sun Kyun's 2018 psychological tragedy drama, My Mister, was honored with a prestigious title seven years after its release. Its production house, CJ ENM, completed 30 glorious years in the entertainment industry and as a part of its celebration, it looked back at its most notable works. The company designated My Mister as its top life-changing drama, recognizing its contribution to the K-drama scene and to CJ ENM's success, as reported by K-media Wikitree on May 22.

Advertisement

Why did My Mister receive the top life-changing K-drama title?

To commemorate their three decades in the industry, CJ ENM hosted a My Mister Homecoming Fan Meeting on May 20 at their Seoul Sangam-dong Center, bringing together the production team. During then, they announced the drama as their top life-changing work, with director Kim Won Seok and writer Park Hae Young reminiscing about the love the series received. The director said, "Despite many challenges during production, I’m delighted that the drama is still loved after seven years."

According to him, IU-Lee Sun Kyun's show's distinctiveness and memorable aspect lies in its realistic depiction of life. He added, “The most important aspect of content is its uniqueness, and My Mister is a prime example of that.” Writer Park Hae Young lauded the teamwork behind the creation of such a meaningful show, stating, “The collaboration of hundreds of staff members working in perfect harmony created a meaningful work.

Advertisement

About My Mister

My Mister follows a young woman in her 20s, Lee Ji An (IU), and a man in his 40s, Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun), as they find solace in each other amidst personal struggles. Lee Ji An works temporary jobs to support her grandmother while struggling with significant debt and harassment from loan sharks. In a turn of events, she crosses paths with Park Dong Hoon, who is grappling with personal wounds, workplace mistreatment and responsibilities for his mother and two younger brothers.

ALSO READ: IU compares emotionally challenging roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines and My Mister: 'Stories of quiet transformation'