Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners smashes 5th Tuesday records with USD 2.1M, eyes USD 280M plus domestic run

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror musical Sinners continues its impressive run at the North American box office, setting a new benchmark for fifth Tuesday earnings. The Michael B. Jordan starrer pulled a remarkable USD 2.1 million this Discount Tuesday, marking the biggest fifth Tuesday ever for an April release and any R-rated film.

Advertisement

The film shows no signs of slowing down as it eyes a domestic total exceeding USD 280 million — possibly chasing USD 300 million depending on its staying power amid its impending digital debut.

The USD 2.1M haul came with only a 30.8 percent drop from the previous Tuesday, a strong sign of the film’s sustained interest, particularly impressive given the fierce competition expected from Memorial Day weekend juggernauts Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Among R-rated ventures, Sinners now outranks The Passion of the Christ (USD 1.4M) and Oppenheimer (USD 1.6M), and stands shoulder to shoulder with the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine at the same point in their runs.

In the rankings of all-time biggest fifth Tuesday earnings for April releases, Sinners leads Infinity War, which raked in USD 2 million with an identical 30.8 percent drop; Endgame, which grossed USD 1.9 million with a 35.6 percent wane; The Jungle Book, which had collected USD 1.7 million with a 15.9 percent plunge; and The Super Mario Bros., which rounds out the list with USD 1.6 million and a 48.3 percent dip.

Advertisement

With a current domestic total of USD 244.6 million, the film is expected to cross the USD 250 million milestone by Friday. Warner Bros. has pushed the film’s digital release to June 3, allowing Sinners to further extend its theatrical dominance. If it holds well against the Memorial Day contenders and retains its premium format screens, the film could dream of a lifetime business beyond USD 280 million.

Directed, written, and produced by Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers Smoke and Stack. They return to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta to restart their lives, only to find a sinister force awaiting them.

Featuring Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo in supporting roles, the genre-bending film has earned critical acclaim. It stands as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 with a global haul of USD 321 million so far.

With its gothic aesthetic, original score by Ludwig Göransson, and groundbreaking genre fusion, Sinners continues to cement itself as one of 2025’s most significant showings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chadwick Boseman's Death Hit Michael B Jordan the 'Hardest', Reveals Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler; 'Out of All...'