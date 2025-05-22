Lee Bo Young replaces Min Hee Jin: All about new ADOR CEO appointed by HYBE amid NewJeans controversy
Lee Bo Young has been appointed successor to former ADOR CEO Min He Jin amid the NewJeans controversy, leading HYBE through this challenging transition.
Amid the ongoing NewJeans controversy on May 21, Chosun reports confirmed that Lee Bo Young has finalized her resignation from Shinsegae. She is scheduled to officially join HYBE by the end of the month.
Lee Bo Young, known as the trusted right hand to Shinsegae Group President Jung Yoo Kyung, is a well-established branding expert now recruited by HYBE, led by Chairman Bang Si Hyuk.
This move is widely seen as HYBE’s effort to fill the position left vacant by ex-CEO of ADOR, Min Hee Jin’s departure amid the NewJeans controversy.
Given her extensive experience in brand strategy, visual direction, and creative leadership, many believe Lee Bo Young will take on a role similar to Min Hee Jin’s at HYBE. Unlike Min Hee Jin, who initially joined one of HYBE’s subsidiary labels, Lee Bo Young is expected to join the parent company.
An industry insider said, "It is true that Executive Director Lee is going to HYBE," and "Although there are still few people within Hive who know about this, it is a story that has only been shared with some of the executives."
Details regarding her exact position and title have not been disclosed. When asked, HYBE declined to confirm specific appointments, stating, “We do not confirm the onboarding of specific individuals.”
Lee Bo Young became Shinsegae Group’s first female executive when she joined in 2010. Her career highlights include roles as Creative Director at LVMH’s Sephora and Global Creative Director at Google. In 2023, she returned to Shinsegae as a key advisor focused on expanding beauty and lifestyle businesses under Jung Yoo Kyung.
Until recently, Lee Bo Young led both Shinsegae’s Brand Business Division and Shinsegae International’s Brand Business Division. She was responsible for the acclaimed remodeling of the food hall at Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam.
This decision comes suddenly after the NewJeans controversy with their company, ADOR, and HYBE continues.
