Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimate Day 22: Ajay Devgn's film eyes Rs 1.25 crore as it completes 3 weeks

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimate Day 22: Raid 2, which has been running in theaters for three weeks, is all set to add another feather to its cap today. The Raid sequel, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, will enter the Rs 150 crore club at the box office. As far as day-wise business is concerned, the crime drama starring Ajay Devgn looks to net Rs 1.25 crore today.

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 has been a top Bollywood performer at the box office since its release. Early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn starrer will earn in the range of Rs 1.25 crore on the third Thursday. While there is a slight routine drop, the current trajectory won't affect the good hold that it has been maintaining so far. It will enter the fourth weekend of its theatrical run tomorrow.

Raid 2 collected a total business of Rs 148.8 crore net in the last 21 days. It will now surpass the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Raid 2 will outperform the lifetime business of Devgn's 2019 film, Total Dhamaal, today. The third installment of the Dhamaal series earned Rs 150 crore in its full run.

This is to note that Ajay Devgn's last release as a lead, Singham Again, achieved this feat within six days of its release in 2024.

Now, all eyes are on how Raid 2 will perform amid the arrivals of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kapkapiii, and Kesari Veer during the weekend. It will also welcome the Hollywood release, Lilo & Stitch, in India on Friday. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, the crime thriller is already running parallel to Kesari 2, Mission Impossible 8, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

