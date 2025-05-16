Who Was Jane Bright? Learn About Survivor Star Who Won 100,000 USD Before Dying at 71
Get important details about Jane Bright's life, who appeared Survivor show in 2010, as passed away at the age of 71. Read on.
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.
In tragic news today, Jane Bright, who found fame on the Survivor show in 2010, winning USD 100,000, has passed away at the age of 71.
She was born in 1953 in North Carolina, per The Sun. Before she would win everyone’s hearts on the show, she reportedly worked as a dog trainer. Known for her straightforward attitude, she truly impressed viewers with her performance on the show, quickly being recognised as the ‘fan-favorite’.
On Thursday, her death was announced by her daughter, Ashley Hammett, on Facebook, stating, “Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff."
