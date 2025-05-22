Security breach at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments: Woman arrested for trespassing, details inside

Mumbai Police arrested a woman for attempting to trespass into Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on May 22, 2025. The incident unfolded recently when the woman tried to gain unauthorized access to the actor’s home. According to ANI, authorities promptly intervened and detained her on the spot.

Woman attempting to trespass into Salman Khan's residence arrested

Currently, the Mumbai Police are questioning the woman to understand her motives behind the attempt. No further details about the woman’s identity or reasons for trespassing have been disclosed yet.

Authorities are currently questioning the woman detained for attempting to enter Salman Khan’s residence without permission. Efforts are underway to confirm her identity and determine whether she is a local or had travelled from another location.

This incident comes shortly after a similar security breach earlier in the week. On May 20, another individual was caught trying to sneak into Galaxy Apartments. Prompt action by on-site security led to his detention, after which he was handed over to the police. Preliminary findings revealed that the man was from Chhattisgarh.

In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. It was later revealed that the attack was allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Anmol Bishnoi, the gangster’s brother, taking responsibility through a Facebook post. Following the incident, Salman Khan’s security was significantly strengthened.

By July, Salman provided a statement regarding the shooting, indicating that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had attempted to harm him.

He described hearing a noise resembling a firecracker before being informed by his police bodyguard that two individuals on a motorcycle had fired at his apartment balcony. Salman mentioned prior threats against him and his family and acknowledged that the gang had claimed responsibility on social media.

Earlier, in March, while promoting his film Sikandar, Salman addressed questions about the death threats he had received. He expressed his faith in a higher power and reflected on the challenges of carrying the burden of responsibility for so many people.

