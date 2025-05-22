Kim Seon Ho, Kim Hyun Joong and more celebs' girlfriend abortion controversies resurface amid Son Heung Min scandal

K-drama actors like Kim Seon Ho, Kim Hyun Joong and more were embroiled in massive scandals in the past regarding the treatment of their former partners. Recently, a case involving footballer Son Heung Min's girlfriend and allegations of extortion has drawn comparisons to these past scandals. Netizens have noted similarities between the scandals, particularly pointing out a common sensitive issue in all of them—allegations of forced abortion.

Son Heung Min's ex-girlfriend abortion controversy

Son Heung Min, who recently lifted the UEFA 2025 cup as the proud Tottenham Hotspur captain, is currently making headlines for another issue as well. His former partner claimed pregnancy, with undisclosed paternity test results. He reportedly paid her 300 million KRW and had her sign an NDA. Her new partner allegedly tried to blackmail him for an additional 70 million KRW, leading to a police complaint and their imprisonment.

Besides him, several other South Korean celebrities, including popular actors like Kim Seon Ho and Kim Hyun Joong and basketball player Heo Woong, have been under heavy scrutiny following their ex-girlfriend's bombshell accusations against them. All of them faced similar controversies in recent years that drew significant public attention and sparked widespread discussion. Read to know about their cases.

Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend abortion controversy

In 2021, Kim Seon Ho faced controversy over allegations of pressuring his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, which led to immense backlash and his temporary hiatus from the acting scene. However, an investigation by K-media outlet Dispatch found the claims to be baseless, revealing instead that Kim Seon Ho ended the relationship after discovering his girlfriend's infidelity.

The abortion also reportedly took place on their mutual agreement. Following the clarification, Kim Seon Ho's career rebounded, with new projects, increased social media following, and support from industry peers, marking a notable comeback.

Kim Hyun Joong's ex-girlfriend abortion controversy

Boys Over Flowers' iconic second lead, Yoon Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong), was embroiled in a scandal, with a former partner accusing him of physically assaulting her and coercing her into abortion. She filed a criminal complaint against him and sought damages worth billions of KRW. She birthed their child in 2015 and continued the legal battle thereafter. Following a prolonged legal battle, the South Korean Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of the actor-singer in November 2020.

The court determined that the ex-partner's claims were unfounded and ordered her to pay him 100 million KRW in damages for defaming him through false allegations. After clearing his name of the scandal, Kim Hyun Joong appeared in the 2024 Japanese-Korean co-production drama, Time Without Her.

Heo Ung's ex-girlfriend abortion controversy

Heo Ung, a basketball player, was accused by an ex-partner of pressuring her to have two abortions in June 2024. They reportedly dated in 2021, but even after three years of breaking up, she continued to extort money from him by threatening to reveal details of their relationship and her abortion to the public.

In response to that, the sportsperson filed a lawsuit against her at the Gangnam Police Station for blackmail and defamation. Investigations found that the woman's claims against him were false and her intentions behind the same were just financial gain. As a result, authorities concluded that there was not enough evidence to support her allegations and the case was dismissed.

The above-mentioned cases showcase a pattern of maligning K-celebrities' reputations for personal benefits, including fame and money. The cases highlight the intricacies celebrities encounter when personal issues become public controversies. It also emphasizes the significance of due process and the profound impact such allegations can have on their careers and lives.

