Why Did Miley Cyrus Want to Quit Music? Singer Shares 'Traumatic' Rupture Experience During Past Shoot

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she suffered a 'traumatic' health scare while co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton to ring in 2023. In a new interview on The Zane Lowe Show, the singer shared that she had a medical emergency during the NBC special.

"I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year's show," Cyrus said. "I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn't know exactly what was going on, so we did it."

Advertisement

Despite being in 'excruciating' pain, the Flowers singer continued with the live broadcast. "It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating, and I did the show anyway," she added. "But it was really, really hard on me."

Ovarian cysts are relatively common and often harmless. However, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, some cysts can rupture and cause severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, bleeding, and dizziness, requiring immediate treatment as per Page Six.

Miley's cyst rupture occurred during a high-pressure moment, while she was both performing and producing the New Year's Eve special alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. She co-hosted the event with her godmother, country legend Dolly Parton.

Miley Cyrus admitted that the experience made her think seriously about quitting music altogether. She said she had dinner with Lorne, and he said something that stuck with her.

The longtime SNL producer offered advice that helped her refocus. "He goes, 'Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves, and then we start to rebuild," she recalled. "He's like, 'You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music. Everyone does this, everyone has these traumatic experiences.'"

Advertisement

The Grammy-winning artist also spoke about another health issue that has impacted her singing. She shared that she has a large polyp on her vocal cord, which has contributed to the tone and texture of her voice. However, she shared that performing with it is extremely difficult, comparing it to running a marathon with ankle weights.

ALSO READ: Why Is Sarah Jessica Parker Targeting Reading 170 Books? Inside Her Journey to Becoming Booker Prize Judge