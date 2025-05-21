Mira Rajput wears Rs 72,000 loafers with casual shirt and denim jeans look for a day out in Mumbai

Mira Rajput, the lifestyle maven, usually keeps her fashion game classy and sophisticated. From her contemporary, poised ethnic sways to her laid-back yet high-end looks, the diva serves a masterclass on understated elegance. Yet again, Rajput opted for a casual fit for her day outing, and it's the perfect summer staple you can steal from your man’s wardrobe. Let’s zoom in on her fit and take styling notes!

Advertisement

Today, on Wednesday morning, Mira Rajput was papped sporting a cool-toned avatar. She wore a slightly oversized shirt that boasted blue stripes in three different shades. The cool and vibrant shirt featured a scooped, thigh-grazing hemline. The black button added a subtle contrast to her fit. Mira’s shirt also featured a side pocket that highlighted the same blue stripes diagonally, stylishly distorting the shirt’s formal pattern.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife paired the semi-formal shirt with ankle-length, washed-out blue denim jeans. The bootcut silhouette of the jeans was reminiscent of Y2K capri jeans trends and exuded effortless-chic vibes.

For the accessories, Kapoor kept it understated with just a pair of large diamond stud earrings.

Mira never forgets carrying luxury with her, even to her most casual outings. She flung on Louis Vuitton’s Gloria flat loafers for her latest look, worth around Rs 72,000. The loafers were made with iconic monogram canvas and featured hand stitching.

Advertisement

Another luxury element of Rajput’s fit was her high-end, go-to arm candy. The beauty maven carried a Bottega Veneta black tote bag, worth a whopping Rs 2,80,000, approximately. The large black bag with the brand’s signature silhouette added a striking contrast to Kapoor’s laid-back yet classy fit.

Mrs. Kapoor kept her glam minimal for the day, flaunting her flawless skin. She softly defined her eyes with black, non-winged eyeliner and swiped a natural pink lipstick for an effortlessly stunning look. Lastly, Mira put her hair in an effortless updo with her hair casually swiped back and tucked into a loose bun.

With yet another casual but stunning look, Mira Rajput proved that she is an expert at delivering understated elegance.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black and white airport look is masterclass in effortless styling with unexpected detail