‘Misleading and distorted’: Kim Sae Ron’s family responds to idol relationship claims amid Kim Soo Hyun romance

The controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship resembles a dark hole—every attempt to uncover the truth only makes the situation more complex, yet no definitive proof has emerged. On May 22, a representative for Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family addressed the persistent rumors during a phone interview with Hankyung.

The representative emphasized that Kim Sae Ron was never reckless in her personal life. “She was always genuine in her relationships and had a warm, easygoing personality that allowed her to make many friends,” they explained. Addressing the rumors about an idol boyfriend, they firmly denied the claims, stating, “During her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, her feelings were so profound that she had no interest in seeing anyone else.”

Kim Sae Ron's family expressed deep anguish over the spread of false and distorted reports, especially those propagated by some YouTubers. “Regardless of the truth behind these allegations, the relentless intrusion into her private life has caused tremendous pain to the family,” the representative added.

The rumors intensified after a May 21 report by Money Today claimed that Kim Sae Ron had been involved with a male idol, identified only as Mr. A, from a seven-member group.

According to reports, the two dated between 2018 and 2019, reunited in 2022 during Kim Sae Ron’s struggles following her DUI case, and Mr. A had lent her money. The report further claimed that although they parted ways again in 2023, they maintained contact. However, these claims were later denied. Amid the ongoing scandal, the true identity of Mr. A remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron’s family, speaking through the Garosero Institute, confirmed that she had a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun starting in 2015, when she was still a minor. They also released a timeline to clarify the sequence of events.

Adding another layer to the situation, on May 7, Kim Sae Ron’s family filed a lawsuit against Kim Soo Hyun, accusing him of violating laws designed to protect children and juveniles from sexual abuse.

The controversy continues to cast a shadow over both Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, leaving fans and the public caught in a swirl of speculation, with the truth still elusive and the pain for the family very real.

