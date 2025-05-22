Bollywood Newswrap, May 22: Model breaches Salman Khan’s home security, Athiya Shetty quits film industry and more

It’s been a dramatic day in B-Town. May 22, 2025, delivered a whirlwind of news — from a model trespassing into Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, causing a major security stir, to Athiya Shetty’s surprising decision to step away from the film industry. Catch up on all the top stories in today’s Bollywood buzz round-up!

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 headlines of May 22, 2025

1. Model breaches Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments security

On May 22, 2025, Salman Khan’s security was breached as a woman, who claims to be a model, trespassed into the superstar’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The cops took immediate action against her and detained her on the spot.

A source close to the police told India Today that the model, Isha Chabria, claims to have been invited by the actor himself and had met him at a party six months ago. However, Salman’s family denied knowing her.

2. Athiya Shetty quits Bollywood

Athiya Shetty, who has been in the industry for quite some time, has called it quits from Bollywood. Her father, Suniel Shetty, confirmed the news to Zoom and shared, “She said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to,’ and she just left. And that’s what I salute her for, saying, ‘I’m not interested. I don’t want to do films.’”

Advertisement

He added, “After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way, but she said, ‘I don’t want to. I’m comfortable, you know’?”

3. Shah Rukh Khan’s King eyeing THIS festive release

A report in Mid-Day stated that though filming of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King has just begun, the release date of the film is being finalized already. It is all set to hit the theaters on October 2, 2026, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a major holiday.

4. Boney gets emotional as Janhvi’s Homebound gets a standing ovation at Cannes, Khushi and Shikhar cheer

Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and received a 9-minute standing ovation. Now, in a video, Janhvi’s dad, Boney Kapoor, was seen getting emotional and wiping tears.

Khushi Kapoor was all smiles, seeing those happy tears. While Janhvi’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was seen standing with Khushi and clapping proudly.

Advertisement

5. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s sweet birthday wishes for Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and actress Suhana Khan is celebrating her birthday today. On this special day, her BFF Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and shared an old picture from the cricket stadium where the birthday girl is seen hugging her younger brother AbRam, while Ananya and Shanaya stood with them happily.

Ananya captioned it, "Happy birthday, my sweet little Suzie Pie!! There's no one like you (heart-eye emoji) ilysm forever Suhaf (red heart emoji) @suhanakhan2." Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor also posted a photo with Suhana and wrote, "Happy birthday, sister (pink heart emoji)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: 10-point detailed timeline of Paresh Rawal quitting Hera Pheri 3: From legal action to cast reactions