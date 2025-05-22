Rs 1.36 Lakh bucket Bag to Rs 63,000 sunglasses: Decoding Rani Mukerji’s off-duty look

Rani Mukerji, the 90s heartthrob and beauty maven, has left an indelible mark in the cinematic arena with her memorable performances. However, besides her acting prowess, Rani Mukerji’s fashion sense has developed tremendously over time. Her recent flair was no exception as she flaunted linen co-ords with statement accessories and luxury accompaniments. Let's dissect her look!

On a rare occasion, Rani was papped today, spreading cheers with her heartfelt and enigmatic smile. The diva wore a khaki shirt and matching pants for the outing, keeping her style monochromatic and statement-making. The beige shirt was plain at the front and boasted a rose print at the back, framed with red thread embroidery. This unexpected but delicate element exuded an understated charm.

The Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress paired her shirt with matching beige, linen pants. The khaki co-ords were perfect to flaunt in the scorching heat of Mumbai, as linen fabric has a natural breathability. Moreover, linen is in trend, making Rani’s outfit a fashion-forward choice.

Mukerji accessorized her outfit with eccentric and attention-grabbing jewelry. She wore a necklace crafted with huge pearls, accompanied by vibrant yellow and blue gemstones. Letting her statement necklace take the spotlight, Rani skipped any other accessories for her fit.

LV Sunglasses

For the sunny day outing, the evergreen star flung on rimless, tinted sunglasses from the renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton, priced at a whopping Rs 63,000. The LV jewel square sunglasses featured a sleek, gilded frame. This unusual and classy frame boasted a chain-like formation, embedded with the LV logo and monogram elements.

Loewe Bag

Now, about the magnum opus piece of Rani’s flair—her extravagantly luxurious bag. The actress carried a Loewe raffia bag in a cuboid silhouette. The basket-like bag boasted the brand’s name embroidered on the front. Handwoven using raffia palm leaves, this lavish tote bag has a hefty price tag of Rs 1,36,000.

For her casual look, the Hichki actress flaunted minimal makeup with a flawless base and matte, mauve lipstick. Keeping her hair sleek for the summer day out, the actress styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Rani Mukerji combined chunky jewelry with linen garb and elevated it with luxury staples, making her OOTD a style that stands out.

