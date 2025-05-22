Gachiakuta Chapter 138: Hell Guard To Close In—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled ‘The Real Doll Festival,’ opened with Mildretta sensing unease near the venue, shortly before she and Agra are questioned by Hell Guard members. Inside the auditorium, Rudo struggled to process the Choker Maker’s claim that he must destroy the festival.

The Choker Maker clarified that Rudo must save the attendees, as someone intended to dominate the world using Chokers. When the crowd fell silent under a mysterious command, Rudo realized the culprit—manipulating everyone through their costume Chokers—is none other than the reporter, Mymo.

Advertisement

Gachiakuta Chapter 138 may focus on Rudo's immediate reaction to Mymo's manipulation of the audience using voice-triggered Chokers. He may attempt to confront or disable Mymo's control, possibly using the Choker Maker's guidance.

More information about the Choker Maker's identity and role could be revealed, especially if he begins communicating more directly. Outside, the Hell Guard may initiate action upon detecting anomalies at the festival. Additionally, other Cleaners might intervene, and the true nature of Mymo's goal with the "power to rule" could begin to unfold.

Gachiakuta Chapter 138 will arrive on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this translates to an evening premiere the previous day, with release times adjusted as per region and time zone.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 138 on Kodansha’s K Manga service, available via app and web. However, this service is limited to select countries, including the USA, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Canada, and others. The service requires the purchase of coins to access the chapter.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Gachiakuta manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Gachiakuta Chapter 137: The Choker Maker Contacts Rudo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More