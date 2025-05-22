'Das Dada was a part of the extended family': Sugganddha Mishra on The Kapil Sharma Show's ace photographer's demise

Krishna Das, lovingly known as Das Dada by the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show, passed away recently. On May 21, 2025, Kapil Sharma's team shared a heartfelt post remembering him and his cheerful personality. After this post was shared, many offered their condolences, including Sugganddha Mishra, who also worked on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, the popular comedian expressed her grief over losing Das Dada and shared a few words with us as she remembered him.

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sugganddha Mishra expressed her sorrow on losing Krishna Das, aka Das Dada, who was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show team. She said, "I was heartbroken to hear about Krishna Das ji’s passing. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Remembering his personality, Mishra shared, "He was a wonderful human being, always full of life, energy, and positivity. I had the pleasure of working with him on The Kapil Sharma Show, and he was truly a part of the extended family there. He will be deeply missed."

Speaking about Krishna Das, the news of his demise came as a shock to many celebrities in the telly world. Several actors, such as Anup Soni, Jay Bhanushali, Kiku Sharda and more, paid condolences. This news was shared by Kapil Sharma's team on their Instagram. A long note, along with a few heartfelt moments of Das Dada, was shared as the team remembered him.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Krishna Das, aka Das Dada, was an Associate Photographer for The Kapil Sharma Show. However, despite being a part of the behind-the-scenes team, he often made appearances in a few episodes of the show and entertained the viewers by showcasing his extraordinary dance skills.

Meanwhile, Sugganddha Mishra played several characters in The Kapil Sharma Show and is still loved for her performances. Her popular character of a teacher with a quirky look received immense love from the audience. She has also hosted several reality shows on Television.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show's photographer Das dada passes away; Sugganddha Mishra, Anup Soni and others pay condolences