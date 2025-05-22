Good For Nothing Song Honest Review: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par track draws parallels to iconic Papa Kehte Hain, feels catchy yet emotionally hollow

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, considered a spiritual successor to his 2007 blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 20. The makers have unveiled the first song from the film, titled Good For Nothing. Composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the track features vocals by Shankar Mahadevan and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Guitarist Neil Mukherjee and bassist Sheldon D’Silva also contributed to the song. Keep reading for an honest review of this new release!

Catchy yet hollow song

Good For Nothing has hit the airwaves, accompanied by a dynamic music video that sees Aamir Khan in his role as Coach Gulshan. In the video, Khan is shown energetically coaching children with special needs on the basketball court, instilling in them a sense of positivity, resilience, and the value of hard work.

The song, composed by the renowned trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and featuring vocals from Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, immediately strikes a chord with its catchy, polished sound. However, while its upbeat tempo and motivational vibe are undeniable, the track has been critiqued for feeling somewhat surface-level in its lyrical approach.

Despite its energetic composition and the parallels drawn to Aamir Khan’s iconic Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the song lacks the soul-stirring honesty that made the classic so memorable

Ultimately, Good For Nothing presents itself as a slick, modern pep talk that, while engaging and well-produced, might leave those seeking deeper emotional resonance a bit wanting. The juxtaposition of its motivational force against a backdrop of relatively hollow lyricism just doesn't hit right.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a grumpy, pessimistic basketball coach assigned to train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. The trailer hints at an uplifting narrative filled with heart and perseverance.

Helmed by director R. S. Prasanna, the film marks the debut of ten fresh faces: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Genelia Deshmukh also plays a significant role in the film.