Cannes 2025: Vicky Kaushal hypes up team Homebound as Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, others get emotional over 9-min-standing ovation

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound received a 9-minute standing ovation at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival. This left the entire film team emotional, and the heartwarming video of the moment has been making waves online. Vicky Kaushal also resonated with pride and sent a special shout-out to them with a special post.

Advertisement

On May 22, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of Brut India that featured his Masaan director getting emotional after their film, Homebound, received a standing ovation amid a huge round of applause and cheers. It also showed him sharing a warm hug with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Later, Karan Johar, who was also moved by the response, met The Royals actor.

Reacting to the video, the Chhaava actor extended his pure wishes as he expressed in the caption, "Shine on @neeraj.ghaywan Congratulations Team #Homebound for making us all proud at #Cannes2025." He further tagged Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Nitin Baid and more team members.

Take a look

In addition to this, the video shared by Kaushal also showed Ghaywan talking about the priceless moment. He said, "I honestly don’t know why I cried like that. I have no recollection of what happened because as soon as we got up, there was a strange thing: that there is so much of me that I’ve put in the film. I think it was stuck in my subconscious, like the minutest thing triggered me."

Advertisement

He further explained his point by noting the scene where the father is watering the newly built home was inspired by his life. He also revealed that he had been working on the film for the past 4 years non-stop.

Notably, Vicky and Neeraj have collaborated on Masaan, which also premiered at Cannes 10 years ago.

Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers. The film premiered at the festival yesterday, i.e., May 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Hold your breath as team Homebound ft. Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and more slay in style at coveted film festival; WATCH