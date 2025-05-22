Box Office: Thunderbolts posts USD 2.1M third Tuesday, set to surpass Eternals’ US total this week

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts continues to show steady midweek resilience, grossing USD 2.1 million on its third Tuesday at the US box office. That puts the superhero ensemble film in a tie with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners for the day’s top spot, despite losing 370 theaters last Friday.

The Florence Pugh-led film saw a modest 46.5 percent dip from the previous Tuesday — a commendable hold considering current box office competition from Final Destination 6 and more.

The film’s Tuesday figure compares favorably to earlier Marvel outings, matching the likes of Iron Man (USD 2.2M, -33.9 percent), Ant-Man (USD 2.2M, -47.6 percent), and Captain America: The First Avenger (USD 2M, -45.1 percent). It easily outpaced titles like Thor (USD 1.3M, -58.4 percent), The Marvels (USD 495K, -68.5 percent), and Quantumania (USD 1.3M, -49.2 percent). It also outpaced Eternals, which earned USD 1.5 million on its third Tuesday with a lighter 13.5 percent drop.

With a domestic cume of USD 159.5 million, Thunderbolts is now just days away from overtaking Eternals’ total US haul of USD 164.9 million. That milestone is expected to be crossed by Friday — a promising sign for the last entry in the MCU’s Phase Five.

However, industry watchers are tempering expectations for the long-term run. While earlier projections saw a possibility of Thunderbolts crossing the USD 200 million stateside, that now seems increasingly challenging. Current estimates suggest the film may end its domestic run between USD 195 million and USD 210 million, depending on its performance over the Memorial Day weekend.

Directed by Jake Schrier, Thunderbolts follows a group of antiheroes forced into a high-stakes mission. The film stars Pugh alongside Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others. With the conclusion of Phase Five of the MCU, Thunderbolts rebrands itself as the New Avengers — a twist revealed in the film’s final moments.

Having premiered in London on April 22 and opened in US theaters on May 2, the film has grossed USD 330.2 million globally, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. With a steady hold, Thunderbolts continues to keep Marvel afloat at the box office, despite its more grounded success than past MCU juggernauts.

