Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scores franchise-best USD 6.2M Tuesday, nears USD 100M milestone

Final Destination: Bloodlines is showing no signs of slowing down at the North American box office since its debut on May 16. The sixth installment in the long-running horror franchise earned a franchise-best USD 6.2 million on Tuesday, making it the biggest Tuesday gross ever for a Final Destination film.

This strong showing represents a 22.1 percent increase from Monday and nearly triples the USD 2.2 million earned by 2009’s The Final Destination at the same point in its run.

The R-rated supernatural horror entry now holds the title of the second-biggest Tuesday post-COVID for an R-rated horror film and ranks fourth among all horror films in the same period. It surpassed A Quiet Place Part II (USD 4.2M, -55.8 percent), Five Nights at Freddy’s (USD 5.2M, +28.2 percent), and Nope (USD 5.5M, +14.3 percent). Only A Quiet Place: Day One (USD 6.8M, +31.8 percent), Sinners (USD 8.6M, +10.3 percent), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (USD 9M, +44.5 percent) posted higher Tuesday figures in the post-pandemic era.

With a domestic total of USD 62.8 million, Final Destination: Bloodlines is on track to cross the coveted USD 100 million mark by Memorial Day Monday. This would be a major milestone for a franchise film released over a decade after its last installment, and a clear sign that the series still has a strong fan base.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, Bloodlines serves as both a reimagination and a continuation of the Final Destination saga. The story follows a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits visions of a deadly premonition from her grandmother, tracing back to a structural failure averted in 1968. As death begins to close in on her and her family, the film unfolds the signature fatal narrative that fans have come to expect.

Originally slated for a streaming release, the film eventually received a full theatrical rollout through Warner Bros. Pictures. It has since received the best reviews of any installment in the franchise and earned USD 116.9 million worldwide so far, cementing its status as a horror tentpole.

With strong word of mouth, critical support, and minimal drops in earnings, Final Destination: Bloodlines is proving to be a powerful resurrection for the franchise.

