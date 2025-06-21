BTS' Jimin and Jungkook beat G-Dragon to become most popular male K-pop idols in June 2025, know Top 10 list

BTS' military buddies Jimin and Jungkook are already back in the spotlight following their discharge on June 11. Even without any recent music releases, they continued to dominate global charts. As per the latest data from the Korean Business Research Institute, the maknae-line artists topped June's individual Brand Reputation Rankings among K-pop idols.

Jimin and Jungkook lead individual male K-Pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for June

The duo created a stir on social media with their appearance at J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL Goyang concert along with other BTS members. Their last musical offerings– Jimin's MUSE album and Jungkook's Golden album– were released in July 2024 and November 2023, respectively. Yet, they managed to not just keep up with the new players of the field, but also surpassed them in popularity.

Jimin took the top spot with 6,301,075 points in the male K-Pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for June, with Jungkook trailing behind by 1,111,956 points at No. 2. Two other BTS members also made it to the top 10 list, with Jin placing 6th and V closely behind at 7th place. Meanwhile, BIGBANG's G-Dragon took the 3rd spot with 4,521,564 points, and ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo came in 4th place, earning 4,140,674 points.

Weak Hero Class 2 fame Park Ji Hoon rounded off the top 5 list with 4,026,558 points. The reputation rankings were determined by analyzing 755 actively promoting male idols' consumer engagement, media presence, communication, and community activities over one month, from May 21 to June 21.

Top 10 list for male K-Pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for June 2025

Jimin– 6,301,075 points Jungkook– 5,189,119 points G-Dragon– 4,521,564 points Cha Eun Woo– 4,140,674 points Park Ji Hoon– 4,026,558 points Jin– 3,221,688 points V– 2,517,299 points Kang Daniel– 2,161,254 points Kyuhyun– 2,137,867 points Wonbin– 1,620,311 points

The full top 30 list features a diverse mix of stars from popular groups and soloists, showing the diversity in current male K-Pop popularity. Notable names include EXO‘s Kai and Baekhyun, Seventeen‘s Mingyu, BTS‘s J-Hope, Study Group fame Hwang Min Hyun, TXT‘s Yeonjun, and GOT7‘s Jinyoung.

