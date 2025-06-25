‘Trying to imitate G-Dragon?’ BTS’ J-Hope's fans defend him after recent appearance, rubbish rumors that he stole his style

On June 22, BTS’ J-Hope took to Instagram to share a story that instantly caught fans’ attention. The brief post revealed his plans to attend Paris Fashion Week, specifically the Louis Vuitton show. As one of the brand’s global ambassadors, his participation wasn’t a surprise, but it certainly generated excitement.

The very next day, J-Hope arrived in Paris, and fan accounts quickly shared sightings of him heading toward the fashion house’s headquarters. Decked in a full Louis Vuitton look, the BTS member exuded elegance and charisma.

From fashion moment to online firestorm

Things took a different turn after videos surfaced of J-Hope exiting the Louis Vuitton office. Surrounded by bodyguards, the idol paused briefly in front of the cameras. He flashed his signature charm and showcased his eye-catching jewelry. With paparazzi snapping away, the moment looked like a classic media-friendly gesture from a global celebrity.

However, what seemed like a standard red carpet-style exit drew unexpected backlash online. Critics began accusing J-Hope of copying G-Dragon’s behavior, especially his habit of keeping his head low when walking through crowds. Some pointed out similarities in posture or attitude, even suggesting it felt performative.

Comparing apples and oranges?

The criticism didn't sit well with many, especially longtime BTS fans who saw the moment as overblown. G-Dragon’s introverted public demeanor has often been attributed to anxiety and personal struggles. Fans argued that drawing direct comparisons between two completely different artists was not only unfair, but it was unnecessary.

They highlighted that J-Hope was merely doing what’s expected of a fashion ambassador: showcasing the brand with poise and confidence. His behavior in the clip, briefly posing while entering and exiting the venue, was in line with standard protocol for celebrity appearances at major fashion events.

ARMY pushes back against the hate

As negativity started to build, ARMY quickly stepped in to defend J-Hope. Supporters flooded social media with words of encouragement and called out the online criticism as baseless. Many emphasized how J-Hope has carved his own path, from dominating global charts with BTS to earning respect in the fashion world through hard work.

Fans also stressed that there's room for multiple icons in the industry without resorting to rivalry narratives. Some pointed out that both G-Dragon and J-Hope have contributed to the global rise of K-pop and Korean fashion. So, pitting them against each other only distracts from their individual achievements.

