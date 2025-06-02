Missed Panchayat 3? Here’s your quick recap before Jitendra Kumar-led season 4 arrives

The quiet village of Phulera came alive once again in Panchayat Season 3, which delivered a blend of rural charm, emotional depth, and simmering political drama. As fans count down to the much-anticipated Season 4 release on July 2, 2025, it's the perfect time to revisit the key events that shaped the last season. From Abhishek’s unexpected return to the village, Bhushan’s political ambitions, to a shocking act of violence that shook the village to its core, Season 3 ended on a gripping note, setting the stage for even bigger twists ahead.

A Return to Phulera Amidst Political Turmoil

Season 3 opens with Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) returning to Phulera after a brief transfer. His comeback is orchestrated by Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), who, with the help of Vikas (Chandan Roy), stall the joining of a new secretary aligned with MLA Chandrakishore Singh. The MLA's arrest on charges of animal cruelty further aids their efforts to reinstate Abhishek.

Bhushan's Ambitions and Escalating Tensions

Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), harboring aspirations to become the next Pradhan, intensifies his political maneuvers. Aligning with the MLA, he seeks to undermine Pradhanji's authority, leading to a series of confrontations that highlight the deepening political divide in Phulera.

Personal Struggles and Community Bonds

Prahlad Pandey (Faisal Malik), grappling with the loss of his son, finds solace in community service, using the ₹50 lakh compensation to aid villagers in need. Meanwhile, Vikas confronts financial challenges as he plans to expand his family, adding depth to his character arc.

The White Pigeon Incident and Its Fallout

In a symbolic gesture to mend ties, the MLA requests a white pigeon for a peace ceremony. However, the pigeon dies unexpectedly, leading to a public outcry and the MLA's hasty retreat from the village.

Climax: Violence and Its Aftermath

The season culminates in a violent confrontation when the MLA, enraged by the villagers' actions, leads an armed assault on Phulera. The villagers, united under Pradhanji's leadership, defend their home, resulting in a tense standoff. Subsequently, an assassination attempt on Pradhanji leaves him hospitalized, prompting Abhishek to confront the MLA and his associates.

Setting the Stage for Season 4

With the panchayat elections imminent and political tensions at an all-time high, Season 4 promises to delve deeper into the complexities of rural governance and personal dynamics. Fans eagerly await the continuation of this compelling narrative on July 2, 2025.

The makers recently dropped a teaser of the new season, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. With elections around the corner and Pradhan ji going up against Bhushan, the upcoming season promises to be even more exciting to watch.

Meanwhile, season 3 of Panchayat was more than just village antics and lighthearted humor, it was a turning point for many characters and the village itself. With Pradhanji recovering from a life-threatening attack and elections looming, the stakes have never been higher.

Abhishek, once indifferent about his role, now finds himself deeply entangled in Phulera’s socio-political landscape. Bhushan and the MLA’s alliance has escalated tensions, hinting at an all-out power struggle in Season 4.

