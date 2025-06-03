5 Best Preity Zinta movies to watch ahead of IPL 2025 Finale: Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and more

The IPL season isn't only about victories and losses, but an emotion for the true fans of cricket. Lately, Preity Zinta is over the moon as her team, Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made it to the IPL 2025 Finale by defeating Mumbai Indians. Her excitement knew no bounds and she celebrated PBKS' victory with the members of the team. Zinta's reaction to her team's win is going viral on social media. The actress, who turned emotional with the win, hugged skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

Advertisement

So, while you wait for the IPL 2025 finale to take place, here are 5 Preity Zinta movies that you can watch ahead of the grand night.

1. Veer Zaara

There's nothing that Veer Zaara cannot fix! Whether you have had a bad day at the office or missed your flight, this movie will make you forget all your worries. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, this romantic drama is a classic that was re-released in the theaters, marking its 20th anniversary.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer Zaara is a love story that is timeless and offers a plot that deeply explores love, sacrifice, and fate. In the movie, Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Pakistani woman Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta) fall for each other despite impossible odds. This 2004 movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta, and Kirron Kher among others.



If you want to witness a love that's intense, deep, and beautiful, Veer Zaara is something that you won't regret watching.

Advertisement

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho

A perfect blend of comedy, romance, and friendship. Directed by Nikhhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the iconic films in Indian cinema that have given some unforgettable characters to people. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, the movie redefined how one must live life. Be it the timeless magic it carries or the charm it offers, Kal Ho Naa Ho feels like a breeze of fresh air.

Set in New York City, the romantic comedy-drama follows Naina (Preity Zinta), who falls in love with Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). However, the latter tries to make her fall in love with her best friend, Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan). To know why, you must watch the film. Kal Ho Naa Ho is a comfort movie for many cine-goers and has won two national awards.

3. Koi Mil Gaya

Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya is one-of-a-kind movie. Touted to be the first installment of the popular Indian superhero franchise, Krrish, the movie is one of the biggest hits of Preity Zinta's career. This critically and commercially successful movie is still a go-to film for the 90s kids.

Advertisement

Koi Mil Gaya features Hrithik Roshan as Rohit Mehra, who is born with developmental disability. He connects to Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being, and then unfolds an engaging story as the latter gives him unique powers. It also shows how Rohit's friend, Nisha, falls in love with him.

Often referred to as a a sci-fi movie for children and family audiences, Koi Mil Gaya was followed by a sequel Krissh (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).

4. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, the movie explores complex relationships. It follows two individuals, Maya and Dev, who are in unhappy marriages. The two fall for each other and develop a connection that results in their extramarital affairs. Released in 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna highlighted unconventional narratives.

Whether commitment or love, the Karan Johar directorial throws light on every aspect of a relationship. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher. If you are in a mood to watch a content based on a mature storyline, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is the right pick for you.

Advertisement

5. Lakshya

While Lakshya is considered one of Farhan Akhtar's best works, Preity Zinta's effort makes the movie more iconic. Touted to be a coming-of-age war drama, the film is written by Javed Akhtar as a response to the 1999 Kargil war discussions. Lakshya is among the finest war-based Indian movies. The movie boasts some of the best performances. What stands out the most is its compelling writing and the character arcs!

Preity Zinta plays the role of a young journo in the movie, which was inspired by a real-life journalist. It follows a young boy, Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), who has no aim in his life until he joins the army and his life takes an unexpected turn.

Other than the above-mentioned titles, some of the other popular Preity Zinta movies include Chori Chori Chupke Chuke, Mission Kashmir, and The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Lahore 1947, starring opposite Sunny Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial movie is expected to release in the second half of 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Inside Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR’s epic War 2 dance-off: 5 secrets form June shoot that’ll blow your mind