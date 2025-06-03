Did Jojo Siwa Just Confirm Her Relationship With Chris Hughes? Check Out Duo’s Intimate Bed Selfie

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have made their relationship official on Instagram. The castmates of the Celebrity Big Brother shared an intimate selfie on their social media handles while lying on the bed together.

The couple was first linked together during the taping of the show. Moreover, the musician fueled the speculations after she broke up with her then-partner, Kath Ebbs, at the wrap-up party.

In the picture dropped on the internet, Siwa can be seen resting her head on Hughes’s bare chest, as he appears to be shirtless. In a conversation with The Guardian, the young artist revealed that her bond with the reality TV star is no longer platonic.

Jojo Siwa’s statements about her relationship with Chris Hughes

Further in talks with the media portal, the dancer-singer explained that “it’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head-over-heels for him and he’s the same way.”

Previously too, when asked if the musician was brewing her romance with Hughes for the camera, she ignored the statements and went on to reveal that she has a genuine connection, and the duo aren’t faking a thing.

Siwa and the TV personality went on to strengthen their bond after the musician was hit by homophobic words from her fellow contestant, Mickey Rourke. Hughes stood up for Siwa, and the sparks flew between the two.

Before getting together with her current partner, the singer-dancer dated Mark Bontempo in 2020. Following the split, Siwa came out as queer and dated a few women.

Not just the recent update, but Siwa and Hughes have been appearing on each other’s feeds for quite some time now.

