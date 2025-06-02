Padakkalam OTT Release: When and where to watch Malayalam supernatural comedy movie online

Padakkalam, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U Dheen, hit the big screens on May 8, 2025. Close to a month since its release, and the movie will be arriving on the streaming platform soon. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Padakkalam

Padakkalam is all geared up for its release on the OTT platform, JioHotstar, from June 10, 2025. The official announcement of its streaming update was made by the platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the update, they penned, “The Battlefield of comedy arrives at JioHotstar from June 10th!” (translated from Malayalam).

Official trailer and plot of Padakkalam

Padakkalam focuses on the story of 4 nerdy comic book lovers who are confronted by a charming new professor in their college. The seemingly great person hides a sinister mind within himself and is allegedly a user of sorcery, able to swap bodies with people.

With their college life turning upside down, the gang of friends, along with another professor, try to figure out why the supernatural events are happening and how they would deal with it.

Cast and crew of Padakkalam

Padakkalam is headlined by Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U Dheen in lead roles. Apart from them, the movie has actors like Sandeep Pradeep, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj, Ishan Shoukath, and many more in key roles.

With Manu Swaraj helming the project, he co-wrote the screenplay with Nithin C Babu. The film, co-produced by actor Vijay Babu, has musical tracks and scores by Premam fame Rajesh Murugesan.

As Anu Moothedath took care of the film’s cinematography, Nidhin Raj Arol handled the editing. The film was received with mixed reviews from critics but managed to become a commercial success in theaters.

Coming to Suraj’s upcoming ventures, the Narivetta actor is speculated to be part of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. The movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Interestingly, the superstar had met with the core cast and director of Padakkalam during his shoot schedule in Kozhikode, Kerala.

