Ishaan Khatter sets stage on fire with BTS’ MIC Drop at Miss World 2025 finale, fans wonder if ‘he's an ARMY too’

The Miss World 2025 grand finale, hosted at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on May 31, turned into a night of unexpected crossovers. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took the stage and surprised every BTS fan out there. Known for his passion for dance, Ishaan added a thrilling twist to the evening by performing a medley that included BTS’ globally acclaimed track Mic Drop.

As part of the cultural segment of the ceremony, Ishaan delivered an energetic dance sequence featuring several upbeat numbers. But what truly stood out was his flawless execution of his choreography to Mic Drop. The track is recognized for its powerful beats and dynamic footwork. The performance not only showed his dance skills but also highlighted the growing influence of K-pop in India’s entertainment circles.

Performance goes viral among K-pop enthusiasts

Miss World events are usually dominated by glitz, fashion, and celebration of global beauty and diversity. However, Ishaan’s K-pop-inspired performance brought a unique energy to the evening. His well-rehearsed moves and attention to detail instantly caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Clips of the dance quickly spread across social media, drawing attention from both Bollywood admirers and K-pop followers. The video sparked widespread engagement online. It cemented Ishaan’s status as a performer willing to bridge global entertainment cultures.

Miss World 2025 crowns Thailand’s Opal Suchata

While Ishaan’s surprise performance stirred excitement, the main event saw Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri being crowned Miss World 2025. She succeeded Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, who held the title in 2024. The ceremony featured 108 contestants from various countries, all competing for one of the most prestigious crowns in the world of beauty pageants.

BTS gears up for June reunion

Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding BTS continues to build as June 2025 marks the anticipated return of the group’s remaining members from military service. J-Hope and Jin have already completed their enlistments. And RM, SUGA, V, Jungkook, and Jimin are all scheduled to be discharged this month.

This upcoming reunion has added to the buzz within the fandom, with many speculating about a full-group comeback later this year or in early 2026.

