Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Day 15 India Box Office: Franchise's struggles to hit blockbuster mark continues with Rs 70 lakh 2nd Monday

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has earned Rs 80.70 crore at the Indian box office by Day 17, a figure that falls short of the high expectations set by the franchise and its massive scale and star power. Speaking about the Tom Cruise starrer’s exclusive second Monday haul, it pulled in Rs 70 lakh net, which can be defined as decent at most and well below what industry insiders, makers, and fans must’ve preferred.

Day/Period Collection (Rs net) Week 1 (Six days) Rs 49.50 crore Week 2 Rs 24.50 crore Day 14 Rs 1.25 crore Day 15 Rs 2.25 crore Day 16 Rs 2.50 crore Day 17 Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 80.70 crore

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is the eighth and final installment in the Mission Impossible series. It welcomes Cruise back as the iconic IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside his teammates played by Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. The story revolves around Hunt and co. trying to stop a rogue AI called The Entity from unleashing global chaos.

Though the film boasts a reported production budget of USD 300 to USD 400 million, its reception worldwide has been lukewarm. Industry experts are being cautious when quoting its lifetime figure, as it looks like the entry will have a tough time even breaking even at the box office.

The aforementioned production cost, for the record, ballooned after schedule delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike and the scale of the endeavor, which required filming across locations like the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. Marketing expenses also make up a large chunk of the cost.

In India, it looks like franchise fatigue is keeping viewers from flocking to theaters. Competition from another Hollywood release, Final Destination: Bloodlines, could also be hurting MI8’s run in the region.

In conclusion, Mission: Impossible 8 remains a decent performer in India but misses the blockbuster mark it would have desired. If the current trajectory holds, The Final Reckoning may end up under Dead Reckoning’s Rs 106 crore net in the market.

