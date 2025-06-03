General Hospital June 2 Episode Recap: Brook Lynn Vents Her Anger at Gloria; Alexis Finds Herself in Trouble Over the Trust Fund

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for high intensity of drama. Brook Lynn has learned that Gio is the son she gave up for adoption years ago. While she is filled with anger, she doesn’t know whom to vent it out on.

As Lynn is about to unleash her fury on Lois, Gloria enters and tells her to shout at her instead. As her anger is out of her system, Brook Lynn tries to come to terms with the fact that Gio grew up in front of her, and yet she had no idea about him being her child.

Advertisement

Gloria reveals that she was the one who suggested Lois place Gio with Camilla. On the other hand, Sonny provides counseling to Gio. The latter, along with Emma, decides on returning to Port Charles. Gio claims that he needs answers to his questions, and after learning the truth, he will do it for himself.

Meanwhile, Alexis finds herself in trouble over the trust fund. Mayor Laura Collins reaches out to her to ask about the missing 10 million USD from the fund. Considering that Alexis was in charge of the money, she is in the hot seat. As seen in the previous episodes, Alexis transferred the money to Ric and Ava.

As for Lucky, he has his own confessions to make. He goes straight to Elizabeth and reveals that he knows a lot more about the accident than he should know. Lucky might have just blurted out that Kristina was behind getting Ric almost killed.

Advertisement

For the sweet moments, Kristina finally reunites with her brother, Michael. Both the siblings are in confused places in their lives. While Kristina tried to kill Ric and Ava, Michael is soon to begin his custody battle against Willow.

ALSO READ: General Hospital June 2 Spoilers: Giovanni Confronts Sonny Over Truth About His Parents