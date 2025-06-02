Friendly Rivalry star Hyeri's 6 billion KRW profit explored as 2 buildings worth 12.1 billion grow in value

Hyeri, widely known as a singer and actress formerly part of the girl group Girl's Day, has quietly become a significant player in Seoul's real estate market. Recently, it was confirmed that she owns two buildings in Gangnam's most sought-after neighborhoods, Samseong-dong and Yeoksam-dong, with investments totaling over 12 billion KRW (around 8.8 million USD).

Hyeri's Real Estate Properties

Hyeri's first major real estate acquisition was made in August 2022, when she purchased an older multi-family property in Samseong-dong through a family corporation. The building, purchased for approximately 7.75 billion KRW (5.6 million USD), is situated in a prime area near multiple subway lines, which significantly enhances its desirability and value.

Following the purchase, Hyeri demolished the original structure and invested heavily in redevelopment. She constructed a new building featuring six floors above ground and two basement levels. Factoring in the cost of the property, transaction fees, and construction expenses, her total investment is estimated to be close to 10.7 billion KRW (7.8 million USD).

Currently, she is seeking tenants with a deposit of 400 million KRW (289,000 USD) and a monthly rent of 30 million KRW (approximately 21,700 USD). Real estate analysts predict that if she sells this property within the next three years, she could make capital gains exceeding 3 billion KRW (2.3 million USD).

Hyeri's real estate ventures don't stop there. She also purchased a building in Yeoksam-dong in December 2020 for 4.39 billion KRW (about 3.17 million USD), again through a corporation she founded.

Similar to her first project, she tore down the existing building and rebuilt it. The market value of this property is now estimated to exceed 10 billion KRW (7.2 million USD), with the possibility of capital gains surpassing 3 billion KRW.

Industry experts have noted that Hyeri's use of trust agreements and corporate ownership structures is a common strategy to maximize financing options and reduce initial investment burdens.

Who Is Hyeri?

Hyeri, born Lee Hye Ri on June 9, 1994, is a South Korean actress and former member of the girl group Girl’s Day. She rose to fame with her role as Sung Deok Sun in the highly acclaimed drama Reply 1988 (2015), which became one of the highest-rated Korean dramas ever.

Since then, Hyeri has expanded her acting career with diverse roles across multiple genres. Her most recent drama, Friendly Rivalry, released in 2025, has attracted significant attention and praise.

