Yuzvendra Chahal, rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash can’t get enough of each other in UNSEEN video from dinner date: WATCH

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were recently seen dining together in Jaipur, sparking fresh buzz about their alleged relationship. Although both have consistently denied the dating rumours, their frequent outings and the warmth they display toward each other hint at something more than just friendship.

In an exclusive video shared by Pinkvilla, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are seen dining at an upscale, dimly lit restaurant in Jaipur. The duo appeared engaged in conversation in the background while another diner unknowingly captured them while filming her own video.

The video appears to be from a few days earlier, as both Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Chahal’s team, the Punjab Kings, and the Mumbai Indians.

Mahvash was spotted in the stands cheering him on. When the leg-spinner dismissed MI’s key batter Suryakumar Yadav, she was visibly thrilled, jumping with excitement and hooting in celebration.

Chahal is now set to travel to Gujarat for the IPL 2025 final, where his team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), will face off against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RJ Mahvash, who has been a regular presence at Chahal’s key matches, is unlikely to miss the high-stakes finale. The much-awaited IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 3.

Rumors about Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s alleged relationship began circulating around the time his marriage with Dhanashree Verma reportedly faced turbulence. The cricketer and Dhanashree officially parted ways in March this year, and since then, Mahvash has often been seen by Chahal’s side, fueling further speculation about their bond.

Rumors linking RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal began circulating following his reported separation from Dhanashree Verma, especially after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. Although Mahvash had previously denied the speculations, the gossip intensified when they were seen attending a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Mahvash is embarking on a new chapter in her career, having recently made her acting debut in Pyar Paisa Profit, a series based on Durjoy Datta’s novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. The show, available on Amazon MX Player, features actors like Pratik Yadav, Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav.

