The Bold and the Beautiful June 2 Episode Recap: Luna is Determined to Get Steffy Out of Her Way

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Luna and Sheila arguing with each other. Luna begs Sheila to not send her away from her grandmother and her father. She goes on to reveal that nothing of this sort would be happening if Steffy was out of their way. Sheila tries to explain to Luna that it was not a good idea.

Advertisement

As Sheila is about to leave the room, she finds Luna on her phone messaging. She gets back in and Luna reminds her of how she told Finn that she was her mother. Luna yet again put the idea of getting Steffy out on the table.

However, Sheila screams in her face that she would never let that happen. Moreover, she also tells Luna that her father does not want her, so it's time that she packed her bags and left.

On the other hand, Steffy is working from home when Liam comes in and thanks her for letting him stay at their house. He goes on to talk about Luna and claims that he is worried that she wouldn’t stay far away. Steffy reminds him that Finn said he wanted nothing to do with his daughter and goes on to change the topic.

Steffy asks Liam if he has any bucket list. Liam says that all he wants is to spend time with his daughters and his favorite women. He takes a promise from Steffy that she will make sure his girls remember him. The latter happily agrees.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Finn is recalling his conversation with Luna. Just then Li enters the office, and she immediately picks up on the fact that Finn was thinking about his daughter. Li reveals to Finn that Luna is a killer and a monster.

While Finn is aware of all of it, he still feels guilty. Had he known that she was his kid, things would have been different.

Back at the apartment. Sheila finds Luna gone. She hopes that her granddaughter takes her advice and leaves the town. On the contrary, however, Luna has reached the Cliff house, and all set to confront Steffy.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful June 2 Spoilers: Will Sheila Stop Luna From Mingling With Steffy? Here's What We Know