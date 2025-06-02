Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (June 2 to June 8): 3 new movies and web series to watch on Prime Video, Zee5 and more

This week (June 2nd to June 8th) has a lot to offer to movie lovers. While Abhishek Banerjee's award winning movie Stolen is set to impress the audience with its raw and tensed execution, Gagan Arora and Harsh Beniwal starrer Lafangey will add a little fun to the weekend with its heartwarming undertones. Here's a look at the full list of this week's Hindi OTT releases.

Advertisement

Stolen

Release Date: June 4, 2025

Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Karan Tejpal and starring Abhishek Bannerjee in the lead role, Stolen is among the best films to watch this week. The suspense thriller had received standing ovation during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, two years back.

Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie explores the themes of loss, desperation and brotherhood, against a tense backdrop. It follows the story of two urban brothers on a mission to find a kidnapped baby. What happens next forms the crux of the story!

Chhal Kapat: The Deception

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Platform: Zee5

If you are a fan of investigative crime thrillers then Chhal Kapat: The Deception should be on your watch list. Headlined by Shriya Pilgaonkar, the series stars an ensemble cast of Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.

Advertisement

Set to premiere on Zee5, the show follows a murder investigation at a dreamy destination wedding. Shriya Pilgaonkar is playing the leading role of SP Devika Rathod, who solves the mysterious case through her clever mind and years of experience.

Lafangey

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Starring Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Salonnay Gaur in pivotal roles, Lafangey is a coming-of-age drama. The show delves deep into the lives of three childhood friends facing challenges of adulthood.

The show is directed by Prem Mistry and is slated to stream free on Amazon MX Player from June 6th onwards.

Other than the above-mentioned officially announced projects, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Jaat are also expected to stream on their respective OTT platforms following their theatrical runs. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'I couldn't hold him until...': Dia Mirza recalls son Avyaan had hole in his intestine and underwent life-saving surgery