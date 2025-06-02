SEVENTEEN’s HAPPY BURSTDAY becomes first 2025 album to top 2.5 million sales in debut week, check out top 10

SEVENTEEN has made an explosive return to the music scene with the release of their fifth full-length studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY. Dropping on May 26 at 6 p.m. KST, the album has not only lived up to sky-high expectations, it has shattered records. The group has now achieved the highest first-week album sales of 2025. This set a new benchmark for the K-pop industry this year.

Massive first-week sales

Within just seven days of its release, HAPPY BURSTDAY sold an astonishing 2.52 million copies. This achievement marks it as the first album of 2025 to surpass the 2 million milestone within the first week. It’s a powerful demonstration of SEVENTEEN’s market power, fandom loyalty, and the sheer scale of their comeback.

A record-breaking opening day

The momentum began immediately. On its first day alone, HAPPY BURSTDAY recorded over 2.26 million copies sold, according to data provided by the Hanteo Chart. This broke the record for the highest day-one sales of any album released this year. This strong start underscored the immense anticipation surrounding the group’s return. It also reflected the overwhelming support from their global fanbase, CARATs.

Here are the Top 10 K-pop albums with the highest first-week sales in 2025:

SEVENTEEN – HAPPY BURSTDAY - 2,521,208 copies RIIZE – ODYSSEY - 1,797,267 copies ZEROBASEONE – BLUE PARADISE - 1,252,315 copies BOYNEXTDOOR – No Genre - 1,166,419 copies NCT WISH – poppop - 1,087,838 copies Baekhyun – Essence of Reverie - 1,066,905 copies I-DLE – We are - 1,063,526 copies IVE – IVE EMPATHY - 1,048,048 copies PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1 - 1,038,308 copies G-Dragon – Übermensch - 837,999 copies

Fans celebrate online

In addition to its commercial triumph, HAPPY BURSTDAY has been well-received critically. Music reviewers have praised the album for its experimental sound, thematic depth, and confident execution. Each track, contributed by various members in terms of production and lyrics, showcases the group’s maturity and musical versatility.

Online, the excitement has been equally intense. Across platforms, CARATs have been expressing their excitement and pride over the group’s record-breaking performance. Fans across the globe share reactions, analyze lyrics, stream performances, and celebrate milestones together.

More content on the way

SEVENTEEN isn’t stopping at music. The group is also launching a brand-new variety series titled NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN. It premieres today, on June 2, 2025. Produced by top Korean PD Na Young Seok, the show promises to deliver a fresh look into the members’ personalities, interactions, and travel adventures.

