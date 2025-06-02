Final Destination Bloodlines Day 19 India Box Office: Supernatural horror film holds steady with Rs 45L, total past Rs 50 crore

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues to maintain a steady run at the Indian box office, netting Rs 45 lakh on Day 19, today. This adds to the already impressive local haul of the supernatural horror thriller, cementing its success in the domestic market. The title’s India box office performance now stands at approximately Rs 50 crore, combining the stellar collection from its first two weeks and recent daily figures.

Advertisement

Below is the detailed breakdown of Final Destination: Bloodlines’ India box office collections:

Day/Period Collection (Rs net) Week 1 (extended) Rs 32.00 crore Week 2 Rs 15.50 crore Day 16 Rs 0.75 lakh Day 17 Rs 1.25 crore Day 18 Rs 1.35 crore Day 19 Rs 45 lakh Total Rs 51.75 lakh

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the popular American supernatural horror franchise, for those uninitiated. Zach Lipovsky directed the much-anticipated continuation of the decades-spanning saga that began as a reboot. Guy Busick and Lori Evans handled the screenplay, featuring Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits premonitions of an avoided 1968 catastrophe from her dying grandmother. As her vision becomes clearer, she discovers death is seeking what it was once denied by closing in on her family.

Santa Juana’s character must race against time to save her clan from meeting the envisioned tragic ending.

The supporting cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

After the success of Final Destination 5, the new film, as mentioned earlier, was described as a reimagining of the franchise set in the world of first responders. In October 2020, however, it was confirmed by series creator Jeffrey Reddick that the film would serve as the sixth official installment.

Advertisement

Originally slated for a streaming release on HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures switched gears in March 2024, announcing a full theatrical rollout instead. The move appears to be paying off well so far, given its USD 229 million worldwide revenue since its May 16 global launch. Bloodlines currently ranks as the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

As it continues to perform exceedingly well in India and overseas, Final Destination: Bloodlines reaffirms the franchise’s enduring appeal among horror fans.

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Review: Sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise doesn't fully meet expectations set by its predecessors, despite its gory highs