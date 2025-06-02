Harvey Weinstein Doesn't Want to Testify in Court During New York Retrial? Here's What We Know
Harvey Weinstein has decided not to testify in his ongoing s*x crimes retrial in New York City. His lawyer, Arthur Aidala, shared this update on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
The trial is scheduled to continue with closing arguments on Tuesday. The court does not hold sessions on Mondays.
Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer, is facing three serious charges:
- Two counts of committing a criminal s*xual act in the first degree
- One count of third-degree r*pe
These charges come from allegations made by three women: former model Kaja Sokola, former TV production assistant Miriam Haley, and former aspiring actor Jessica Mann. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Last week, Weinstein’s defense team started calling their witnesses. The jury also heard the earlier testimony of Talita Maia, a former friend and roommate of Jessica Mann. Maia was not available to appear in person, so court staff read her testimony from Weinstein’s 2020 trial. In it, she said Mann never showed discomfort around Weinstein or said that he had assaulted her.
Other defense witnesses included Thomas Richards, another friend of Mann’s, and Helga Semulsen, who once lived with Kaja Sokola in New York in 2005.
Weinstein also chose not to testify in his first New York trial or a separate r*pe trial held in Los Angeles in 2022. He was convicted in both cases and is appealing the decisions.
The jury will soon begin deliberations after hearing final arguments this week.
