Our Unwritten Seoul star Park Bo Young’s international fan meetings postponed days before show

Park Bo Young has long been celebrated not only in South Korea but also internationally for her memorable roles in hit series like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Melo Movie, Doom at Your Service, and more.

The actress from Our Unwritten Seoul was scheduled to meet her international fans, but those plans now appear to be on hold. Originally, the tour was planned to start with a domestic fan meeting in Seoul on May 7, followed by visits to Macau, Bangkok, and Taiwan.

However, on May 2, BH Entertainment, her agency, announced that the overseas fan meeting tour would be temporarily postponed due to internal circumstances. The agency said, "Park Bo Young's overseas fan meeting tour has been temporarily postponed due to internal circumstances." The agency expressed their deep regret for the delay and sincerely apologized to fans who had been eagerly waiting for the chance to see Park Bo Young.

They also assured fans that all tickets already purchased will be fully refunded and asked for understanding during this unexpected postponement. BH Entertainment promised they would work hard to come back with an improved event and share better news soon.

The agency thanked fans once again for their continued support and patience, promising to keep everyone updated on plans. Fans are encouraged to monitor official announcements for refund procedures and the rescheduling of the tour.

Park Bo Young is set to hold a solo fan meeting called "written BY" on May 7, with sessions at 2 PM and 7 PM (KST). at YES24 LIVEHALL, where she will connect with her domestic fans.

Currently, Park Bo Young is engaging viewers with her role in the new tvN drama Unknown Seoul, where she stars alongside male lead Park Jiyoung. The show has been gaining attention for its intriguing plot and strong performances, further boosting her popularity both at home and overseas.

About Our Unwritten Seoul

Our Unwritten Seoul is a touching drama that follows the intertwined lives of two identical twin sisters who decide to swap their lives. Against the lively backdrop of Seoul, the story explores themes of identity, personal growth, and the complexities of relationships.

Enter Park Jiyoung, their longtime friend who has now become a lawyer. As he reconnects with the twins, he faces the challenge of figuring out who’s who, and navigating the romantic twists that follow.

Park Bo Young takes on the challenging double role of the twins, Mi Ji and Mi Rae, bringing both characters vividly to life.

