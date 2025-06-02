Kesha Faces Backlash from Fans for ‘Vulgar’ Moves During Mighty Hoopla Performance

Kesha faces major backlash from her fans after acting out vulgar moves at her Mighty Hoopla performance. At the concert, the musician held a banana in between one of her background dancers’ legs and mimicked s*cking on it. The singer was on her hands and knees as she crawled across the stage.

The Die Young crooner sparked outrage on the internet following her vulgar act, where she was dressed in a red latex catsuit. The clip from Mighty Hoopla featuring Kesha was uploaded on Instagram, and the audience shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Fans react to Kesha’s explicit moves at Mighty Hoopla

Following the controversial moves at the event, Kesha was slammed by her fans in the comment section of the clip.

One of the users went on to claim, “That's vulgar.” Another one of the fans thought, “This is what happens when you become irrelevant. Music is supposed to be art, not p*rn!! What the heck!!”

The third netizen wrote, “This is so cringe.”

Pixie Lott announces her pregnancy at Mighty Hoopla

Apart from Kesha, another celebrity to grace the stage at Mighty Hoopla was Pixie Lott. The English songwriter made an appearance along with her husband, Oliver Cheshire. The singer went on to announce her second pregnancy at the event while also flaunting her bump.

Lott has been married to her husband since October 2023, and the duo are also parents to a boy, whom they nicknamed Bertie. Back while announcing her first pregnancy, the singer wrote on her social media, “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

Announcing the birth and the complete name of their son, the couple went on to post, “Albert Charles Cheshire. It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie and we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d xx.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Kesha and Lott, the star-studded lineup at Mighty Hoopla included Jojo Siwa, Ciara, and Erika Jayne.

