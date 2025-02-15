32nd Hanteo Music Day 1 Award Winners LIVE updates: TXT named Artist Of The Year, (G)I-dle takes home Global Generation Icon title
From TOMORROW X TOGETHER to (G)I-dle, here are the artists who secured big wins at the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards.
The 32nd annual Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) is taking place at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. On day 1 of the event, on February 15, several artists have been bestowed with honorary titles for their unparalleled contribution to the filed of K-pop. From artist of the year to rookie of the year, here are the full list of winners:
Full list of winners on Day 1 of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA):
Artist of the Year (Bonsang): TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has taken the prestigious award. The group stunned in their black blazer look at the event. The group's eldest member Yeonjun will also be seen taking the stage soon.
Global Generation Icon Award: (G)I-dle has beaten the rest in the category.
Post-Generation Award: EPEX has been awarded the title.
Special Award (Ballad): Melodious singer Lee Mujin won in the category.
Emerging Artist: ARTMS has been awarded the title.
Blooming Star (Male): NOWADAYS have secured the win, following their Rookie Award at 2024 Korea Grand Music Award.
Blooming Star (Female): Say My Name has bagged the award.
Keep checking for live updates.
The red carpet of the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards commenced at 5:00 PM KST, and the award show commenced on 7:00 PM KST. You Are the Apple of My Eye's Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon are the MCs the event. They looked amazing in a white gown and black blazer suit combo as they posed at the red carpet.
This year's award show promises to be electrifying, with a lineup of dynamic acts. Artists such as Yeonjun, NCT WISH, and RIIZE are set to deliver thrilling performances over the two-day event. See the full list below.
Performance line-up for the 32nd HMA:
- Day 1 line-up includes ARTMS, EPEX, Insooni, Kim Jae Joong, Lee Mujin, Minnie, NOWADAYS, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, TXT, and Yeonjun.
- Day 2 line-up includes 8TURN, Choi Ye Na, EVNNE, HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul), Lee Seung Yoon, LIGHTSUM, NCT WISH, RIIZE, YOUNG POSSE, and Young Tak.