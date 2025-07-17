BTS' RM and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan advise TXT's Soobin on variety show behavior: 'Go and be loud'

TXT's Soobin recently made his first appearance on the well-known South Korean variety program Radio Star. During then, he admitted to being worried about his lack of experience in such shows. To prepare, he turned to his more seasoned HYBE labelmates for tips. During the July 16 broadcast of the show, Soobin revealed the fun advice he received from BTS's RM and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan ahead of the recording.

Advertisement

Soobin expresses desires for more variety show invitations for Radio Star debut

The July 16th episode of Radio Star, which aired on the YouTube channel MBCentertainment, featured Soobin as guest. It marked one of the very few variety show appearances that the TXT leader made, delighting fans. Expressing his nervousness and aspirations for variety show appearances, Soobin candidly discussed his group's lack of invitations.

He stated, “I have ambitions for variety shows but our group isn’t really known for being that funny, so we haven’t been invited to many.” To make his appearance in Radio Star worthwhile, he resorted to the guidance of senior K-pop idols of his company.

What advise did Soobin receive from RM and Seungkwan regarding variety shows?

Soobin received hilarious but realistic advise from BTS leader RM and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan regarding variety show behavior. RM used his high IQ and came up with the answer, “Go and be loud. Go all out.” The warm sentiment expressed by RM didn't come as a surprise to fans, who know him to be a kind-hearted individual. They lovingly dubbed him the "Most supportive senior."

Advertisement

Soobin might have sought his words of wisdom as he is reputed for tackling interviews with maturity and sharp wit. The TXT leader turned to for advice was Seungkwan– the variety show specialist. Recalling their conversation, Soobin said, “I told him I don’t have any special talents or impressions, but he just replied, ‘What kind of personal skills? Just go!’”

Check out the full episode featuring Soobin here:

Upon hearing that, MC Kim Gura chimed in with a playful remark, “Seems like no one around you is giving you any real advice”, leaving the cast in stitches.

ALSO READ: TXT joins KPop Demon Hunters craze with Saja Boys-style Eternally dance practice video, fans hail them as 'genius'