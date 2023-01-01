YG Entertainment: iKON signs with 143 Ent, new girl group Baby Monster teaser out, G-Dragon to make a comeback

YG Entertainment has not had an easy year in 2022 and it seems as though the upcoming one will be just as complex and demanding. A new round of updates regarding the acts under their care and the ones part of their original roster have been released.

Following the departure of all the members of iKON from their parent agency, YG Entertainment, the six artists Kim Jin Hwan, Bobby, Song Jun Hyeong, Kim Dong Hyuk, Koo Jun Hoe, and Jung Chan Woo were reported to have been signing with 143 Entertainment. While the members of iKON would leave YG Entertainment, they would continue to use the same communication channels as before for their fans. Many expected that they would be able to continue the group activities under the name of iKON only under the Yang Hyun Suk established agency. Initially, 143 Entertainment denied that they have signed any contract and were still in discussions with the artists, however on January 1 they confirmed that indeed a contract was signed with the aforementioned six artists who would promote under the name of iKON with them.

A collective statement from the group read, “The members came together with the thought of continuing the group activities as the top priority, and we worked with 143 Entertainment for this, the company of Producer DM with whom we have musically interacted for a long time.” iKON added, “We will continue to make iKON’s music more passionately to repay the warm support and love you have given us until now.”

Producer DM stands for Digital Masta, a producer who founded 143 Entertainment in 2020. Girl group LIMELIGHT and members Mashiro and Yeseo of the project group Kep1er which was formed as a result of the Mnet survival program ‘Girls Planet 999’, are the current artists of the company.

Producer DM revealed thoughts about signing iKON, “I feel reassured to have become one family with iKON who have unrivalled talent and energy. In the future, we will actively support them in all areas so that they can freely and fully pursue their music activities.”

Baby Monster

YG Entertainment unveiled its plans to debut a new girl group in 2023. To be called Baby Monster, it is set to have seven members as revealed through the ‘YG NEXT MOVEMENT’ teaser. Viewers found it surprising that Yang Hyun Suk decided to make an appearance in the introduction video as a producer. It is being said that BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa helped with the training of the group’s members by participating as mentors.

The teaser shows how the seven girls worked on their skills for 4 years and were evaluated monthly on their performance. WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon and Kang Seung Yoon as well as AKMU’s Lee Suhyun and Lee Chanhyuk praised the girls on multiple aspects, raising excitement for their upcoming debut. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie also seemed to have evaluated their efforts and seemed to be satisfied with the former even dancing with them in the practice room and the latter monitoring their performance.