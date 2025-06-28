LE SSERAFIM's agency vs Min Hee Jin: Third hearing gets rescheduled to July for KakaoTalk message dispute amid NewJeans row

Agency Source Music filed a 500 million KRW damages lawsuit against former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Its third hearing was set to take place on June 27, Friday. However, it got shifted to next month due to a dispute over the admissibility of KakaoTalk messages as evidence, as reported by K-media outlet MHN Sports. As the two parties were unable to reach an agreement regarding the same, the heading has to be rescheduled.

What is Min Hee Jin's side's argument regarding Source Music-presented evidence?

Source Music, the label behind LE SSERAFIM, was all set to roll out a 20-minute presentation showcasing documents that backed up their claims, including Min Hee Jin’s KakaoTalk messages. The former ADOR CEO's legal counsel stepped in and objected, arguing that the texts were "illegally collected evidence without prior consent." According to the defense, they shouldn't be allowed as evidence because of the way they were obtained.

New date for Min Hee Jin vs Source Music third trial

The 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court acknowledged the former ADOR CEO's concerns regarding the legal admissibility of the KakaoTalk messages. Due to that, a separate hearing date was allocated for checking the validity of the KakaoTalk messages. However, the date has been shifted to July 18, probably to hold the hearing together with the BELIFT LAB lawsuit.

Min Hee Jin vs BELIFT LAB second hearing date change

The Min Hee Jin vs BELIFT LAB case also took a similar turn with the court ordering the plaintiff's evidence submission to be reduced to 30 slides of a PowerPoint presentation. For context, the case is based on Min Hee Jin's past claim of BELIFT LAB-managed girl group ILIIT copying NewJeans' concept. Due to being ordered to make alterations in the evidence material, the management agency requested time.

Accepting that, the second hearing of the former ADOR CEO vs BELIFT LAB suit was shifted from April to July 18 by the Seoul High Court.

Additionally, Min Hee Jin is also embroiled in another legal case with ADOR. She claimed to be the one to form NewJeans from scratch and lead them to global success, but did not receive the due credit.

