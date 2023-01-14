9 Cool Women’s Watches to Snag from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

Trends come and trends go, but watches are an evergreen style that doesn’t fade. They are effortlessly stylish, sophisticated, chic, and functional. Unlike other accessories, you can amp up most outfits in your wardrobe with just one statement watch. Nonetheless, it is always fun to have a different watch for different occasions, such as for work-related events, romantic dates, casual outings, sartorial get-togethers, and more. With Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale, you can hoard exquisite women’s watches from premium brands at budget-friendly prices. Keep reading to see our product recommendations for the same. 9 Chic Women’s Watches to Buy from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

1. LOUIS DEVIN BLU-CH Mesh Steel Chain Analog Wrist Watch The silver-colored body of this watch by LOUIS DEVIN has a striking contrast with its deep, royal blue dial. Despite its low-key and minimalistic design, the watch looks awe-inspiring due to its lustrous, metallic finish. It is an excellent accessory choice for important formal events, work events, and other events of the sort that call for a business casual outfit.

Original Price : Rs. 1,999

Offer Price : Rs. 299 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 2. STYLEDOSE Studded Analogue Watch with Bracelets With an exquisite rose-gold finish, this analog watch by STYLEDOSE works perfectly as a sophisticated accessory for special occasions. It comes with two rose-gold bracelets that can be worn with the watch to complement its look. The black dial of the watch has a unique, starry design and its diamond hour markers add to the charm. Also, the polygonal border of the dial makes it look like a jewel. The combo bracelets have a heart-shaped theme which when worn with the watch becomes an excellent accessory for a romantic date.

Original Price : Rs. 999

Offer Price : Rs. 299 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 3. Daniel Klein Analog Watch This stunning Daniel Klein analog watch has rose-gold hour markers and hands that contrast with the black canvas of the dial. It has a striking blue-colored metallic body and a mineral glass crystal that are water-resistant and durable. The round dial and slim strap give the watch a fuss-free yet sophisticated appearance, making it an aesthetic accessory. You can get this charming watch at an amazing deal on Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale.

Original Price : Rs. 4,150

Offer Price : Rs. 1,951 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 4. Chumbak Teal Aztec Ombre Watch This analog watch by Chumbak has a teal strap with an intricate and symmetrical pattern, perfect to spruce up the look of your outfit. Its round dial has a matte pink and gold color that looks lustrous due to its gradient design. The rose gold case and crown of the dial complete the aesthetic. Also, the product comes in an adorable floral case for safe storage.

Original Price : Rs. 2,795

Offer Price : Rs. 1,257 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 5. Michael Kors Analog Multi-Coloured Watch This analog watch by Michael Kors marries the striking aesthetic of gold and rose gold into its exquisite charm. The dial follows the same color theme as the rest of the watch and has tactile initials of the brand sculpted on it. While there are no hour markers, the dial does have a diamond-studded frame that amps up its beauty. Lastly, its gripped crown helps with easy time adjustment.

Original Price : Rs. 16,995

Offer Price : Rs. 13,596 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 6. Fossil Analog Women's Watch What makes this analog watch by Fossil special is that it comes with three subdials, which help keep track of days and minutes alongside hours. It has a marvelous and shiny stainless steel body and its dial is colored in the same fashion. The dial is surrounded by a diamond-studded frame that boosts the charm of its silver surface. Its crown provides a good grip and its crystal and body are adequately water-resistant. Also, the watch comes in an adorable printed case.

Original Price : Rs. 10,995

Offer Price : Rs. 6,597 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 7. Fastrack Trendies Analog White Dial Watch You should get your hands on this serene white watch by Fastrack to stand out with your style. It has a round acrylic dial that comes with a bezel surrounding the rose gold hour markers. Made with a water-resistant blend of stainless steel and high-quality plastic, the watch has a glossy touch to it that looks immensely aesthetic.

Original Price : Rs. 2,195

Offer Price : Rs. 1,754 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 8. Teal by Chumbak Live Slow Watch & Bracelet Set This pink watch by Chumbak comes with three dainty bracelets that give a drool-worthy aesthetic. To begin with, the watch has a floral, sage green dial studded with faux diamond hour markers and a striped strap — ideal for casual occasions. The three bracelets have a rose gold chain design, which you can wear together or individually with the watch. Also, the set comes with a cute magnetic case to keep the items protected.

Original Price : Rs. 3,295

Offer Price : Rs. 1,647 (as of 14/1/2023 10:30 IST) Buy Now 9. SWISSTONE Analog Women's Watch The dazzling silver bracelet and the metallic pink dial of this analog watch by SWISSTONE make it an incredible choice to wear for a date night or during Valentine’s day. Its dial has glistening diamond hour markers that spruce the look. The adjustment crown provides a good grip on the fingers while the dainty straps grip well around the wrist.