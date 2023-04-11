What to Wear with Leather Pants for the Ultimate Haute-look

Figuring out what to wear with leather pants can be a daunting task for many, because of how unique they are in terms of material, sheen, and looks. This timeless fashion staple that can add a touch of edge and sophistication to any wardrobe requires some special attention. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or trying to achieve the perfect smart casual look, the key to styling leather pants lies in how you pair them. In this style guide, we have a list of all the possible outfits with leather pants, that you can slay! Here’s all the inspiration you need to create a chic and confident look that's sure to turn heads.

What to Wear with Leather Pants - 13 Outfit Ideas

1. Baby Tee:

First, on the list of leather pants outfit ideas, we have a look that is simple and super achievable! Leather pants and a baby tee can create a cute and casual look if styled right. You can stick to the cute vibe with sneakers or add some chunky boots to bring some edge to the outfit. If you want to elevate the look, you can add some statement jewelry like a chunky necklace or some hoop earrings. This outfit is perfect for a casual day out or a night out drinking with the girls. The best part is that it is versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

2. Crop top:

Leather pants and a crop top can make for a comfortable yet chic outfit, so if you’re wondering what to wear with leather pants, this is a great alternative. To style this combination, keep the occasion and your style in mind. Suppose, for a night out, you could pair high-waisted leather pants with a fitted crop top and some strappy heels. Alternatively, for a more casual daytime look, you could pair your leather pants with a looser, flowy crop top and some chunky boots or sneakers. A puffer jacket or oversized cardigan is great for some extra coverage, if you live somewhere cold. But overall, the leather pants and crop top combination in itself is a great way to show off your confidence and individual style.

3. Corset:

A corset is a great top to pair with leather pants if the vibe you're going for is sleek and sexy. It has all the elements needed to make a statement with a structured top and classy, sleek bottoms.

Moreover, you can transform this look into something more sophisticated by pairing a blazer over the corset for a more formal touch. Strappy heels can elongate your legs and make the outfit more dressy.

For a more edgy look, you can layer with a cropped denim jacket to add some contrast to the outfit. Wear some ankle boots or sneakers to keep the look stunning and comfortable.

4. Bralette:

Advertisement

A bralette is a super fun and playful choice to wear with leather pants, for those who are willing to experiment and aren't afraid of showing some skin! To style these pieces together, opt for a high-waisted pair of leather pants to balance out the exposed midriff. In terms of color, for a bralette that compliments the color of the leather pants, or opt for a contrasting color for a bold approach.

You can choose a more practical technique and add layers if you're not too comfortable with the thought of going bare. A super cute cardigan, jacket, or even a stylish mesh top can add so much to the outfit, while also lending coverage!

5. Tube top:

When it comes to cute tops to wear with leather pants, a tube top is definitely one of the top choices. When styling the two, it's crucial to focus on making sure they seem harmonious and balanced. Leather pants can be tight-fitting, so pairing them with a looser, flowing tube top can create a nice contrast. On the other hand, if the tube top is fitted, you may want to balance it out with a looser, more relaxed fit of leather pants.

For a more casual look, pair them with sneakers or flat sandals and some statement jewelry. to dress them up, add some heels and a clutch or statement bag. The best way to style the two is to opt for a monochromatic look by pairing black leather pants with a black tube top! Make sure to add some contrast with accessories and footwear though!

6. Sweatshirt:

Leather pants and a sweatshirt may seem like an unlikely pairing, but the two together are super comfortable and functional. The best way to style the two involves pairing black leather pants with a range of neutral sweatshirt colors, including gray, white, and beige.

To add some shape to the outfit, consider tucking in the front of your sweatshirt or giving it a cropped illusion to cinch your waist. This will help to define your figure and create a more polished look. Moreover, this is a combination that makes for a great leather pants winter outfit, in terms of comfort and coverage! Whether you're just lounging around or running errands for the day, this outfit is sure to turn heads and make you feel confident and stylish.

Advertisement

7. Trench Coat:

Leather pants and trench coats are two classic wardrobe staples that can create a chic and timeless look when paired together. They're stylish, and classy and look extremely bougie when paired together. Moreover, the edginess of the leather pants is balanced with the sophistication of the trench coat.

To create a chic look, start by selecting a well-tailored trench coat in a neutral color such as beige or black. You can opt for a mid-length or full-length trench coat, depending on which one complements your bottoms.

For the leather pants, choose a slim-fitting style that flatters your figure without being too tight. Black leather pants are a classic choice, but you could also opt for colored leather to add some interest to the outfit.

8. Shirt:

Leather pants and a shirt make a classic pairing that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. There are several different styles of shirts to wear with leather pants that can give a great finished look. For a formal approach go for sophisticated buttons up and keep them tucked in, but for something more casual, you can opt for a relaxed shirt left untucked.

A silk or satin blouse is a great shirt for leather pants because the contrasting materials can provide an elegant look. Whether you're going for a casual, elegant, or edgy look, this pairing can work for any occasion with the right styling.

9. Bodysuit:

This list is incomplete without a classic bodysuit! Black leather pants can be paired with a white or neutral-colored bodysuit for a classic and sophisticated look, while colorful leather pants can be paired with a black or darker bodysuit for a more edgy vibe.

o complete the outfit, add some statement accessories such as oversized earrings or a chunky necklace. High heels or ankle boots can also elevate the look and add some height to elongate your legs. If you're looking for a more casual outfit, you can add a denim jacket or an oversized blazer to the mix.

10. Leather Shacket:

Any list of leather pants outfits would be incomplete without the mention of the super trendy monochrome material look! Not only is this combination extremely sleek and edgy, but it is also extremely bougie. For a more sophisticated look, opt for a silk blouse or button-down shirt underneath the leather shacket. This adds a touch of elegance to the outfit and can be paired with heels or ankle boots.

Advertisement

to add some dimension to the outfit, consider layering it with stunning jewelry or other accessories such as sunglasses. This creates a relaxed and comfortable vibe that still looks put-together. You can also experiment by adding a pop of color to the outfit with bold boots or chunky platforms. The best route however is to stay neutral, and stick with classic accessories!

11. Biker Jacket:

A jacket with leather pants is an age-old combination, and a biker jacket is a classic pairing that exudes a cool and edgy vibe. You can opt for a fitted or skinny pair of leather pants to balance out the volume of the jacket. For a casual look, a graphic tee or a simple tank top is a perfect addition. For a more dressed-up look, pair the leather pants and biker jacket with a blouse or a silk corset. However, this combination usually radiates street west energy: Chunky cowboy boots are the best boots to wear with leather pants and a biker jacket, and will perfectly tie the look together.

12. Turtleneck:

Leather pants and a turtleneck can be a great combination for a chic outfit. A fitted turtleneck in a neutral color like black, white, or gray, will create a sleek and sophisticated look that is perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Next, pair the turtleneck with leather pants in a matching color, such as black or brown. The leather pants will add texture and dimension to the outfit, while also adding a touch of edge and glamor.

Overall, styling leather pants and a turtleneck is all about keeping it simple and sophisticated. By choosing neutral colors, simple accessories, and elegant outerwear, you can create a chic and timeless outfit that is perfect for any occasion.

13. Oversized Tee:

For an easy, breezy, and effortless look, an oversized t-shirt is an answer for you. It's super casual, comfortable, and airy and will keep you at ease throughout the day. You can tuck in the t-shirt to create a more defined waistline and to show off the silhouette of the pants. You can also partially tuck in the tee for a more relaxed look. Black leather pants paired with a white or gray oversized tee can create a timeless and stylish outfit.

Advertisement

When styling leather pants and an oversized tee, keep the focus on the silhouette of the pants and balance out the volume with fitted pieces like a jacket or statement accessories.

In conclusion, leather pants are a versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe. When it comes to figuring out what to wear with leather pants, there are countless options to choose from. Whether you prefer a casual and edgy look or a more polished and sophisticated style, leather pants can be paired with a variety of tops, jackets, and accessories to create a chic and unique outfit. By experimenting with different styles and textures, you can find the perfect combination that showcases your style and makes you feel confident and stylish. So, don't be afraid to rock those leather pants and create a look that is all your own!

ALSO READ: How to Style Cropped Pants with Boots Effortlessly