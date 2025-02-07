Nutritionist Pranjal Pandey’s Incredible Transformation: How She Dropped 86 kg

To embark on a weight loss journey, you do not need to admit yourself to a gym or skimp off your favorite meals from the diet. What you need is balance and willingness to incorporate sustainable strategies into your lifestyle. Certified nutritionist, Pranjal Pandey lost a whopping 86 kg by simply altering her diet. She highlights the power of a mindset shift in achieving lasting results.

After battling various dieting challenges, Pranjal shed an astonishing 85 kg, transitioning from 150 kg to a healthier 68 kg. During her journey, she learned that successful and sustainable weight loss results from including essential nutrients not excluding what you crave. It is all about maintaining a balance. Discover the keys to lasting weight loss, from the expert herself.

Pranjal Pandey’s Effective Weight Loss Strategies and Diet Plan for Lasting Results

Here are the snippets of her impressive weight loss journey. From sharing her diet plan to fitness tips for faster and more sustainable weight loss, the certified expert’s social media profile is loaded with practical and realistic hacks. Let’s take a look!

1. Incorporate Protein-rich Sources into Your Diet

Pranjal suggests pairing your cravings with protein-rich food to help you stay satisfied. Include chicken, fish, prawns, eggs, soya chunks, paneer, tofu, greek yogurt, and protein supplements like whey and plant protein in your diet as they help curb hunger and stabilize blood sugar levels.

2. Begin Your Meal with Salad

The best way to control your hunger is by beginning your meal with salad. Good sources of fiber include cucumber and carrots which help you stay full for longer hours and add volume.

3. Consume Complex Carbs

Consider eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains instead of processed carbs. These are called complex carbohydrates because they gradually release energy, keeping you satisfied throughout the day.

4. Keep Yourself Hydrated

The nutritionist recommends drinking plenty of water before snacking to stay full and satiated. This practice will significantly reduce the number of snacks you wish to binge on. Hence, aim to drink at least four liters of water daily.

5. Prioritize the Quality of Your Meals

Make sure you keep healthy meal options available and easily accessible. For healthy fats and essential micronutrients, include nuts and seeds. By prioritizing the quality of your meals and ingredients, you can enhance your nutritional intake and overall satisfaction.

6. Learn How to Add, Not Subtract from Your Diet

Instead of eliminating foods that you enjoy, try adding healthier options to your plate. For instance, add pan-fried paneer or chicken to your daal chawal, along with carrots and cucumbers as a salad. Such a balanced approach will allow you to enjoy your meals while making them healthier.

7. Trust And Enjoy the Process

“Whatever you do, remember to enjoy your journey!”, says Pranjal. You cannot hate yourself for being overweight. Hence, love and support yourself always. After all, a positive mindset is very important for long-term success.

8. Be Self-compassionate

According to the nutritionist, “You are not a bad person or lack will power if you crave unhealthy foods.” One of the most vital things to remember while on a weight loss journey is that you need to be soft with yourself. Weight loss can have taxing effects on the body and mind and there will be times when you may occasionally give in to a cheat diet or a cheat snack. But, what matters the most is to stay motivated and consistent.

Pranjal’s favorite meals while on her transformative journey were overnight oats, egg rolls with boiled or pan-seared chicken, and veggie omelets.

Pranjal Pandey’s weight loss is incredible. She is a role model for anyone looking to make a positive change in their lives. Her emphasis on fitness strategies and healthy eating habits demonstrates that modifying a lifestyle doesn’t require extreme measures. Instead, you can transform seamlessly by understanding your body and listening to your cravings. With informed choices and Pranjal’s insightful tips, you too can embark on your journey toward lasting change. So, take the first step, embrace a balanced approach, and start redefining your relationship with food today.