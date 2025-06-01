Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date CONFIRMED: Netflix Reveals 3-Volume Plan for Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard Starrer

Are you happy? because we are definitely are! You ask why? It's because Netflix has shared the much-awaited news about the release date of Stranger Things 5, which fans can expect to come in three parts: November 26, December 25, and the show finale on December 31, 2025.

This highly anticipated release will be an extra special one, as Season 5 will serve as the final season of the beloved venture. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the audience might become emotional and nostalgic once the show is released on the streaming platform.

Who will return in the Stranger Things season 5?

The audience will reportedly get to see their favorite faces again in the three-volume season 5. This includes: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbor as Jim Hopper, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.

But the list does not end here. The show will also feature beloved cast members, including Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler.

Returning cast members also include: Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, along with Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.

Additionally, the show will also feature actress Linda Hamilton. The details about her role have not been revealed.

How did Stranger Things season 4 end?

Season 4 of the Netflix project showed us an all-out war between Vecna and Demogorgons in the Upside Down. In order to save the group, Eddie Munson puts his life on the line and sacrifices himself.

Although Vecna becomes weak, she remains mighty enough to spread the Upside Down into Hawkins. The main cast members survive, but Max is sadly left in a coma because her body was controlled by Vecna.

