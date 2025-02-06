Fitness Coach Anushka Singh’s 12 Kg Weight Loss in Just One Week – The Diet Plan Unveiled!

Losing weight is challenging until you strike the right balance between eating healthy and working out. Of course, there have been plenty of fad diets and rigorous exercise regimes promising rapid results, but what truly matters is one’s willingness to adopt a substantial lifestyle, just like Anushka Singh. The fitness coach and nutritionist shed 12 kg by focusing on healthy eating habits, nutrient-rich meals, and workout strategies for efficient weight management. That’s not all! Her commitment, dedication, and perseverance to accomplish her goals have fetched her desirable results.

With just a one-week diet plan, the fitness influencer underwent a dramatic transformation. From meal prepping to strength training, she took small steps at a time, which contributed to long-term results. Her valuable insights and weight-loss suggestions emphasize the importance of lifestyle modifications to live a healthy and happy life. Here’s an outline of her weekly diet plan and exercise routines, if you too wish to embark on a transformative journey.

Anushka Singh’s Fitness Mantra for an Effective Weight Loss Journey

Anushka shared glimpses of her incredible weight loss journey on Instagram, revealing her weekly diet plan that helped her hit 90-100 grams of protein and 1665 calories daily. Check it out!

Monday

Empty Stomach: 1 glass of warm water with 5 soaked almonds.

Breakfast: 2 besan cheelas with 100g grated paneer.

Mid-day Snack: 1 apple with ½ tbsp peanut butter.

Lunch: 1 plate salad, 50g curd, 100g tofu bhurji, 1 cup moong dal.

Evening Snack: 1 small bowl of roasted chana and coconut water.

Dinner: 2 moong dal cheelas with stir-fried mixed vegetables.

Tuesday

Empty Stomach: 1 glass of overnight soaked chia seed water.

Breakfast: 40g oats, 2 tsp yogurt, 4 strawberries, soaked mixed nuts.

Mid-day Snack: 1 small bowl of peanuts, puffed rice, and coconut water.

Lunch: 1 plate of cucumber, 80g curd, 100g paneer bhurji, and 1 cup chana sabzi.

Evening Snack: 1 small bowl of peanuts, puffed rice, and 1 coconut water.

Dinner: 2 sooji cheelas with stir-fry medium bowl soya chunks.

Wednesday

Empty Stomach: 1 cup black coffee with ½ banana.

Breakfast: 150g poha with boiled sprouts mixed in it.

Mid-day Snack: 1 slice of bread with ½ tsp peanut butter.

Lunch: 1 plate of cucumber, 80g curd, 1 medium bowl of stir-fried mushrooms, paneer (100g), and 1 besan atta mix roti.

Evening Snack: 1 coconut water with a protein bar.

Dinner: 150gm soya chunks rice with added veggies.

Thursday

Empty Stomach: 1 tsp fennel seed water (boil and cool it down).

Breakfast: Overnight oats with chia seeds and ½ tsp peanut butter.

Mid-day Snack: 1 guava and 1 glass of plain buttermilk.

Lunch: 150g rajma bowl, 1 cucumber, and 2 besan rotis.

Evening Snack: 100g boiled sweet potato.

Dinner: 150g moong dal and 2 sooji cheelas.

Friday

Empty Stomach: 1 cup black coffee with 100g papaya.

Breakfast: 1 medium bowl upma, and stir-fried boiled chana.

Mid-day Snack: 180g unflavored yogurt with 4 strawberries.

Evening Snack: 1 roasted papad with herbal tea.

Dinner: 150g chana dal khichdi.

Saturday

Empty Stomach: 1 apple with herbal tea.

Breakfast: 100g namkeen daliya with 5-6 strawberries.

Mid-day Snack: 1 bowl makhana with green tea.

Lunch: 1 small bowl arhar dal, stir-fried capsicum, mushroom, 60g rice.

Evening Snack: 1 cup coconut water with one small cup of roasted peanuts.

Dinner: 1 moong dal cheela with 100g paneer filling.

Sunday

Empty Stomach: 1 cup black coffee or warm lemon water with 2 soaked walnuts.

Breakfast: 2 oats banana pancakes with a scoop of protein powder.

Mid-day Snack: 1 protein bar.

Lunch: 1 bowl chana dal, 100g quinoa, 1 plate salad, 1 bowl aloo methi.

Evening Snack: 1 small bowl of strawberries.

Dinner: 250g moong dal khichdi.

By following this diet plan, the nutritionist successfully shed 12 kg and lost several inches! But that’s not all—since diet and exercise go hand in hand, here’s the workout strategy she followed.

“You can train your body right from home with simple yet effective workouts.”, says Singh. Here are the expert-approved at-home leg workouts to boost your metabolism and build a solid lower body:

Lunges Toe jumps Squat hold Glute bridges Sumo squats Mountain climber Bear crawl plus taps Front plank with left lift Side plank with leg raise Squats with oblique crunches Leg raises with ankle weights Russian twists with medicine balls/dumbbells

Anushka emphasizes that dumbbells aren't necessary for every exercise. With the workouts listed above, she makes fitness accessible for all levels. She recommends adjusting the intensity or reps to match your abilities. Her pro tip? Stay hydrated by sipping water between exercises and focus on breathing through your nose to boost stamina!

Anushka Singh’s expertise not only supports weight loss but also helps maintain a healthy metabolism. As a nutritionist, her social media is packed with hacks and tips for achieving faster, sustainable weight loss. She proves that transformations can happen within your means—no need for fad diets or pricey gym memberships. Abs and a flat tummy can be sculpted right in the kitchen! So, take note of the secrets shared by the fitness expert herself. Without a doubt, this Instagram sensation is inspiring countless people worldwide!

